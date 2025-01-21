Who should pay for Raac? Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn meets Labour government for talks today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Who should pay for Raac? Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn meets Labour government for talks today

The SNP Westminster leader said it's time for the UK Government to "open the cheque book" - while Torry residents wait for answers.

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn will today make the case to the UK Government to stump up cash and compensate homeowners in Torry battling the council’s plans to demolish their Raac-affected homes.

The SNP Westminster leader has been pushing for a meeting with the new Labour government for months.

He wants UK ministers to find money to help affected homeowners in the Balnagask area.

Last month Raac campaigners said they felt let down by Mr Flynn after he failed to push the SNP government for homeowners’ compensation, and instead blamed Westminster.

Homeowners in Balnagask are fighting for fair compensation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Torry Community Raac Campaign estimates losses could be up to £50,000 each, as Aberdeen City Council proposes offering “current market values” for their homes.

So far neither the UK or Scottish Governments has offered any extra financial support to Aberdeen City Council.

After trying to secure a meeting to discuss the issue for “many months”, Mr Flynn will meet UK building safety minister Alex Norris today.

‘Open the cheque book’

Mr Flynn told the P&J: “The situation in Torry continues to be unbearable for many homeowners and I’ll be asking the UK Government to do one simple thing – open the cheque book.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.

He added: “Just as we had agreement on funding to remove dangerous cladding, so too should we have funding to compensate those with dangerous RAAC.

“The UK Treasury can make that happen and I’ll make the case for that directly to the minister responsible.”

The row has been rumbling on since early last year. 

Former Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ruled out any additional cash from Westminster to rectify the problems last March.

The Scottish Government previously said it was short of money because of Conservative funding cuts.

With Labour now in power, Holyrood has an extra £3.4 billion in its budget, leading to calls for fair compensation.

Last month, SNP Housing Minister Paul McLennan said the final decision on how much compensation homeowners receive is for the council.

The local authority has been in discussion with the UK and Scottish governments.

The UK Government was approached for comment.

Conversation