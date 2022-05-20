Demand for ‘noise cameras’ to target anti-social drivers across north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Demand for ‘noise cameras’ to target anti-social drivers across north-east

Cameras designed to target noisy, anti-social drivers in England should be set up in Aberdeenshire, according to an MP.
By Adele Merson
May 20, 2022, 5:55 am
Turriff is one of the areas where residents have raised concerns.
Residents in areas such as Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Turriff say rowdy drivers are revving their engines unnecessarily in residential areas.

Banff and Buchan politician David Duguid said their actions make people’s lives a “misery” with the constant noise from “modified vehicles”.

The Department for Transport, which covers England, has earmarked £300,000 to develop technology to target noisy vehicles in a trial also covering Wales.

The technology – which is still in design phase – can automatically detect when vehicles are breaking legal noise requirements.

This helps provide police and local councils with the tools to take action against drivers who flout noise laws.

Calls for Scotland to join pilot

Mr Duguid wants the Scottish Government to follow suit with a similar pilot north of the border.

He asked English transport minister Andrew Stephenson what scope there was for the trial to be widened to Scotland.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Stephen said: “Noise camera enforcement comes under policing and policing is devolved in Scotland, but we continue to have discussions with the Scottish Government.”

As part of the pilot, the Department for Transport launched a competition for the noisiest streets in England and Wales.

David Duguid MP.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Duguid said: “Residents, particularly those who live above shops on high streets, have contacted me to say the noise from these inconsiderate drivers is becoming unbearable and is having a detrimental impact on their mental health.

“The behaviour of these antisocial drivers is blighting our streets and making the lives of people in communities a misery by the constant noise coming from their modified vehicles.

“I welcome this new technology which is being trialled in England and Wales which is why I would like to see the Scottish Government consider the same approach in Scotland.”

‘Distressing’

Unless there is a criminal element – or wider aspects of anti-social behaviour – then noise pollution is dealt with by councils.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We recognise that noise from major roads is a concern and can be distressing.

“As outlined in our Transportation Noise Action Plan (TNAP) 2019 – 2023, we will continue to ensure noise management is incorporated into all transport-related activities and we will further seek to manage noise levels where necessary and practicable at Noise Management Areas.”

