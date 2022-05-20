Demand for ‘noise cameras’ to target anti-social drivers across north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameras designed to target noisy, anti-social drivers in England should be set up in Aberdeenshire, according to an MP.

Residents in areas such as Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Turriff say rowdy drivers are revving their engines unnecessarily in residential areas.

Banff and Buchan politician David Duguid said their actions make people’s lives a “misery” with the constant noise from “modified vehicles”.

The Department for Transport, which covers England, has earmarked £300,000 to develop technology to target noisy vehicles in a trial also covering Wales.

The technology – which is still in design phase – can automatically detect when vehicles are breaking legal noise requirements.

This helps provide police and local councils with the tools to take action against drivers who flout noise laws.

Calls for Scotland to join pilot

Mr Duguid wants the Scottish Government to follow suit with a similar pilot north of the border.

He asked English transport minister Andrew Stephenson what scope there was for the trial to be widened to Scotland.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Stephen said: “Noise camera enforcement comes under policing and policing is devolved in Scotland, but we continue to have discussions with the Scottish Government.”

As part of the pilot, the Department for Transport launched a competition for the noisiest streets in England and Wales.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Duguid said: “Residents, particularly those who live above shops on high streets, have contacted me to say the noise from these inconsiderate drivers is becoming unbearable and is having a detrimental impact on their mental health.

“The behaviour of these antisocial drivers is blighting our streets and making the lives of people in communities a misery by the constant noise coming from their modified vehicles.

“I welcome this new technology which is being trialled in England and Wales which is why I would like to see the Scottish Government consider the same approach in Scotland.”

‘Distressing’

Unless there is a criminal element – or wider aspects of anti-social behaviour – then noise pollution is dealt with by councils.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We recognise that noise from major roads is a concern and can be distressing.

“As outlined in our Transportation Noise Action Plan (TNAP) 2019 – 2023, we will continue to ensure noise management is incorporated into all transport-related activities and we will further seek to manage noise levels where necessary and practicable at Noise Management Areas.”