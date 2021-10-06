Elgin’s Gregor Ewan recalled to Scotland’s wheelchair curling team

Gregor Ewan has been recalled to the Scotland team ahead of the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in China.

The two-time Paralympian last featured at the World Championships in 2017 and will be representing his country at a major championships for the first time since the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang.

Ewan has worked hard to be recalled to the national side and is thrilled his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

He said: “I have put my heart and soul into getting back on the national team and the curling programme has helped me immensely both on and off the ice, so after putting all that effort in I am delighted to be given the chance to pull the Scotland jersey on again.

“All of the effort I have put in on a personal level means I feel fitter now than I have ever been before heading into a World Champs.

“Now it is not for me, but for my team and for my country and I know that all of the team selected now want to make Scotland proud.

“It has been one of the most difficult years building to this championships, but we have continued with our hard work day in and day out thanks to a great support team keeping us motivated on ice, in the gym and in the classroom sessions.

“(We are) stepping everything up to ensure we looking after everything we do so we find those margins that will make a difference when we get to do the talking on the ice.”

The World Wheelchair Curling Championships will take place between October 23 and 30 in Beijing and will be the last time the curlers can earn qualification points ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Ewan added: “I am obviously delighted to be among those selected for this World Champs and to experience China for the very first time.

“Being back on the British Curling programme and having this opportunity to be selected from the national squad is something I am extremely proud of.

“This sport has taken to me to so many interesting places around the world that I would never have imagined visiting and it is exciting to be going to China to compete there.”

Ewan will compete alongside fellow Scottish curlers Hugh Nibloe, David Melrose, Charlotte McKenna and Meggan Dawson-Farrell in a 12-team mixed gender competition.

The Scots will be hoping to progress beyond the round-robin phase, as only six teams can reach the semi-finals and go on to compete for a podium finish.