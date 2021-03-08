Derek McInnes: Who are the candidates to succeed him at Aberdeen?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

After eight years at the helm of Aberdeen Derek McInnes has exited Pittodrie.

The search is now on for chairman Dave Cormack and the board to find a replacement.

We look at potential candidates to become the club’s next manager.

STEPHEN GLASS

Former Aberdeen winger Glass, 44, is currently manager of Atlanta United 2 in the United States.

A League Cup winner with Aberdeen in 1995, Glass holds Uefa Pro, Uefa A and Uefa B coaching licenses.

Glass was appointed interim manager of Atlanta United in August last year after Frank de Boer left by mutual consent.

Former Newcastle star Glass returned to his role with the second team after Gabriel Heinze was appointed the full-time coach of the club’s first-team in January this year.

Atlanta United are strategic partners of Aberdeen.

NEIL LENNON

Currently available having left Celtic last month, following a 1-0 loss at Ross County that left the defending Premiership champions 18 points behind leaders Rangers.

The 49-year-old would bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the Premiership.

As manager he led Celtic to five Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

A pivotal part in Celtic’s nine-in-a-row run, Lennon would have a point to prove in Scottish football after a poor campaign at Parkhead.

Lennon also led Hibs to the Championship title. He ticks all the boxes – but would he want to manage again in Scotland?

DEREK ADAMS

Former Aberdeen attacker and life-long fan of the club Adams is currently manager of title-chasing Morcambe in League Two.

When Adams, 45, took over at Morcambe in November 2019 they were rock bottom of League Two.

They are now in the promotion play-off spots and just four points behind the league-leaders.

Adams has enjoyed two spells at Ross County, leading them into the Premiership for the first time in 2012.

During his time at Dingwall he took the Staggies on a 40-game unbeaten run and steered them to a Scottish Cup final appearance in 2010, when they lost to Dundee United.

He also led Plymouth Argyle to promotion from League Two in 2017.

ALEX MCLEISH

Currently available, having been axed as Scotland manager in April 2019.

Gothenburg Great McLeish is an Aberdeen legend, having won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Uefa Super Cup in 1983.

McLeish also won three league titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups during his time at Pittodrie.

The 62-year-old has a formidable record as a manager, having led Rangers to two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

As manager of Hibernian he led the Easter Road club to the First Division (now Championship) title and the Scottish Cup final.

He also enjoyed success in England with Birmingham City winning the 2010-11 League Cup under his guidance.

McLeish also had two separate spells as Scotland manager.

JIM GOODWIN

Currently manager of St Mirren, the 39-year-old has been a huge success since replacing Oran Kearney in 2019.

Goodwin kept St Mirren in the Premiership in his first season and is on course to lead them to a top-six finish.

This season he masterminded Betfred Cup defeats of Aberdeen and Rangers. St Mirren also claimed a first win over Celtic at Parkhead this season for the first time since 1990.

However, Goodwin signed a new three-year deal until June 2024 last month to make him the highest-paid manager in St Mirren’s history.

That new contract would make it problematic – and expensive – for Aberdeen to move to make him manager.

ENZO MARESCA

© Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock

Currently head of Manchester City’s elite development squad, Maresca also has coaching experience with West Ham and Sevilla on the back of an impressive playing career.

Maresca, like McInnes, is a former West Brom player and also turned out for Juventus, Sampdoria, Malaga, Sevilla and Olympiakos in a near-two decades of professional football.

He would represent a left-field choice but would provide the fresh face Aberdeen fans would be hoping for.