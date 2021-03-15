Former Don Billy Dodds insists Cormack must get his first appointment right

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen striker Billy Dodds insists the pressure is on Dons chairman Dave Cormack as he faces up to the task of appointing his first manager at Pittodrie.

Derek McInnes’ eight-year tenure at the Dons came to an end on Monday. Dodds believes Cormack has a huge task on his hands in ensuring the new boss can build on the work done by his predecessor.

Dodds said: “Dave Cormack has got to nail the next appointment. It’s his first as chairman and make no mistake this is going to be a hard job for him.

“We all know he wants a different style of play, an attacking brand of football.

“The problem he will have is every candidate will be telling him during the interviews that they will send their teams out playing attacking football and that they have a brand of play which he will love.”

Former Ross County assistant manager Dodds knows there will be no shortage of applicants for the Pittodrie post, but he believes a dose of realism is required from some Aberdeen fans in who could fill the void at the club.

He said: “I’ve heard some Aberdeen fans put the likes of Eddie Howe’s name forward and I think we’re getting into the realms of fantasy with that talk.

“We’ve got to be realistic here. Derek would have been well paid for the job he did at Aberdeen, but if you are looking at Howe then you had better put another zero on the end of your offer.

“There are good managers out there who are available and will be happy to take a wage at Aberdeen and deliver the attacking style the chairman is looking for.”

Atlanta United coach Stephen Glass has emerged as the early frontrunner for the post and, while Dodds understands why his former Dons team-mate has been linked with the job, he will be surprised if Cormack opts for an inexperienced coach to replace McInnes.

He said: “I played with Glasser and he was a fantastic player. When he first went to Newcastle he was superb and if he hadn’t suffered the injuries he had he would have been a superstar. He was a top drawer player.

“He was a lovely boy who is a man now, but I’m not sure if he has the experience for this job. I could be wrong and, given the club’s association with Atlanta and his links with Cormack, I can see why he has been linked with the job.

“I wouldn’t rule Glasser out of the equation, but all I’m saying is it would be a surprising appointment for me due to the fact the chairman has got to nail this appointment.”