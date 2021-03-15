Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler impressed by fantastic potential at Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Robbie Fowler believes Aberdeen is a fantastic opportunity for any aspiring manager.

The former Liverpool striker, currently managing East Bengal in India, believes the Dons have the foundations in place for Derek McInnes’ replacement to be a success.

The 46-year-old former Brisbane Roar boss stopped short of putting himself forward for the vacant manager’s position at Pittodrie, but it is clear he retains more than a passing interest in the Dons.

Speaking on his show, the Robbie Fowler Podcast, the former Reds and England striker said: “I’ve got another year at East Bengal and I’m happy there, but I’ll be honest with you, it’s a fantastic club and everything is in place for whoever goes to be successful.

“Derek McInnes has done a decent job, it probably plateaued out a little bit in the last year or so, that’s plain to see.

“The job he’s done beforehand has got everyone talking. Before Steven (Gerrard) took the Rangers job, he was in the hunt for that wasn’t he?

“So he’s obviously done well. Big club. They’ve had a lot of players who have left recently, you look at Scott McKenna, Kenny McLean and not forgetting Sam Cosgrove, who has gone down south now.

“That’s the reality. They’ve got good players, there’s potential there for the club to grow. Potentially it’s a huge club on the rise and whoever gets it is on to something good.”

Fowler has clearly kept abreast of developments at Pittodrie in recent years and he has been impressed by the commitment to the club shown by Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

He said: “It’s a good job to inherit, we all know how good the chairman is. He’s been fantastic for the club and put his money where his mouth is.

They are a massive club, we’re all aware how big they are and how much they’ve progressed in the years.

“They’ve got a new training ground as well, there’s no debt as well, which is good. You’d thank the chairman, Dave Cormack, for doing what he’s done and he’s got everyone talking about them in the right place.

“If you are talking about a club and a job, we all know it’s well organised, well run and well supported, so there’s good scope for whoever goes in to grow themselves and grow as a club.”