Shearer would welcome brave Glass appointment by Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen striker Duncan Shearer believes Stephen Glass would a brave appointment by the Dons but one he would love to see.

Atlanta United 2 coach Glass is the frontrunner to replace Derek McInnes who was sacked a week ago and former Dons striker and assistant manager Shearer believes his old team-mate Glass would be an innovative appointment.

He said: “I’m really pleased to see Aberdeen considering something different. The easy decision is to go for an experienced head to go in after Derek but I’ve seen plenty experienced coaches and managers go into a club a fail before.

“If Stephen does get the job then it would be brave move by Dons chairman Dave Cormack but I’d be delighted to see him have a crack at it too.

“I played alongside Stephen, who set-up my goal when we won the League Cup final in 1995, and he was a quiet lad. He was someone back then who I wouldn’t have predicted a coaching career from but he was just a young lad then.

“Since leaving Aberdeen he has gone on to have a more than decent career, playing in the Premier League in England with Newcastle United and Watford.

“He will have built a network of contacts from his time in England and although he has been in the United States for a while he knows the Scottish game well.”

Press and Journal columnist Shearer believes Glass’ experience of playing at Pittodrie would be vital should he win the race to replace McInnes at Aberdeen.

Shearer, who served as assistant manager to Steve Paterson following his retirement from playing, believes the next Aberdeen manager will have a tough act to follow due to the work done by McInnes.

He said: “Whoever goes in next has big shoes to fill. We can debate whether it has dipped recently but Derek’s Aberdeen teams were never outside the top four and that has to be the starting point for next manager.

“Stephen knows how big a club Aberdeen is and what the job is all about. I don’t know how big Atlanta United 2 are in comparison. His family may be settled in the United States but the Dons are a very attractive proposition for any manager and I sure he would relish the chance to return as a manager.

“He’s been away from Scotland for a while but he has a few years of coaching experience under his belt now. As I said it would be a brave appointment but he knows the game and if he does land the job I have no doubt the fans will get behind him and give him the time he needs.”