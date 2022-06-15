‘If he gets his head right, he’s an asset’ – Fans react after striker Christian Ramirez returns from US for Aberdeen pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘If he gets his head right, he’s an asset’ – Fans react after striker Christian Ramirez returns from US for Aberdeen pre-season

By Ryan Cryle
June 15, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 3:30 pm
Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen’s pre-season training started today as boss Jim Goodwin began working with (some of) his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – including, notably, US striker Christian Ramirez.

Yesterday, the Press and Journal broke the news Ramirez had in fact returned from his extended holiday across the Atlantic.

Ramirez had been given the final week of the season off, with Goodwin citing the striker’s ‘fatigue’ following a non-stop year-and-a-half – the latter part of which was spent as the struggling, bottom six Dons’ only senior out-and-out striker.

As a result of this decision, there was plenty of speculation, among fans and pundits alike, Ramirez – who was signed by axed boss Stephen Glass last summer – wouldn’t be returning to Pittodrie for the remaining year of his deal and would instead find a club in his homeland.

However, at least for now, the 31-year-old is back in training with Aberdeen, as Goodwin looks to lead what will be a rebuilt Reds squad back up the Premiership table in the campaign to come.

There was plenty of reaction on the Press and Journal and Evening Express social media feeds to the news Ramirez is back.

There was joy (and a bit of surprise):

Scott Wisely added: “Personally I’m delighted wee this. Hopefully a few additions attacking-wise too for support for him.”

Mark Pimbley added: “I pure thought we (the fans) drove him away last season. Get off his back and hopefully he starts banging then in next season. After all WE all support the dons. COYR”

‘Let’s see the Ramirez from the start of last season’

Ramirez scored a healthy 15 goals last season, across all competitions, but lost that eye for goal following Glass’ departure after a run of dismal results.

Many fans expressed their wish to see the striker rediscover the performance levels of his first few months in red – with the help of some new team-mates:

Does striker have the right mentality?

However, there were some Dons fans in our replies who aren’t ready to welcome Ramirez back with open arms quite yet.

Eliot Aitken added: “Personally shocked at this. He’s going to have to knuckle down.”

Paul Thomson said: “Can he get his head right tho? His ridiculous tantrum for the last few months of the season was pathetic. Not sure he has the right mentality to play here.”

