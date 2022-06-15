‘If he gets his head right, he’s an asset’ – Fans react after striker Christian Ramirez returns from US for Aberdeen pre-season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s pre-season training started today as boss Jim Goodwin began working with (some of) his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – including, notably, US striker Christian Ramirez.

Yesterday, the Press and Journal broke the news Ramirez had in fact returned from his extended holiday across the Atlantic.

Ramirez had been given the final week of the season off, with Goodwin citing the striker’s ‘fatigue’ following a non-stop year-and-a-half – the latter part of which was spent as the struggling, bottom six Dons’ only senior out-and-out striker.

As a result of this decision, there was plenty of speculation, among fans and pundits alike, Ramirez – who was signed by axed boss Stephen Glass last summer – wouldn’t be returning to Pittodrie for the remaining year of his deal and would instead find a club in his homeland.

However, at least for now, the 31-year-old is back in training with Aberdeen, as Goodwin looks to lead what will be a rebuilt Reds squad back up the Premiership table in the campaign to come.

There was plenty of reaction on the Press and Journal and Evening Express social media feeds to the news Ramirez is back.

There was joy (and a bit of surprise):

Scott Wisely added: “Personally I’m delighted wee this. Hopefully a few additions attacking-wise too for support for him.”

This has shocked me tbh but not against it at all https://t.co/81ZLKK4REo — Ross (@B1rnie) June 14, 2022

Mark Pimbley added: “I pure thought we (the fans) drove him away last season. Get off his back and hopefully he starts banging then in next season. After all WE all support the dons. COYR”

‘Let’s see the Ramirez from the start of last season’

Ramirez scored a healthy 15 goals last season, across all competitions, but lost that eye for goal following Glass’ departure after a run of dismal results.

Many fans expressed their wish to see the striker rediscover the performance levels of his first few months in red – with the help of some new team-mates:

He’s got quality no doubt and only human like us all I recon he was burned out with long season hopefully break has done him good — Cc (@chriscurrie78) June 14, 2022

If he gets his head right then he’s obviously an asset. His scoring record was exceptional under Glass and hopefully he’ll have better service this season. Also the fact he was our only striker last season put a ridiculous burden on him which won’t have helped https://t.co/tyGLSE75lq — chidi (@FreeNwakali) June 14, 2022

Let’s see the Ramirez from@the start of last season, played in right position and with the service he will score goals for us. — Keith Barron (@standfreereds83) June 14, 2022

Does striker have the right mentality?

However, there were some Dons fans in our replies who aren’t ready to welcome Ramirez back with open arms quite yet.

He didn’t bother last season. — Steven Moore (@mooro37) June 14, 2022

Eliot Aitken added: “Personally shocked at this. He’s going to have to knuckle down.”

Depends which version we’re getting back. Post-Glass Ramirez definitely isn’t worth his reported big wages. — Stuart (@stuartm91) June 14, 2022

Paul Thomson said: “Can he get his head right tho? His ridiculous tantrum for the last few months of the season was pathetic. Not sure he has the right mentality to play here.”