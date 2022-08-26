Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins hoping to be a key player for the Dons this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins hoping to be a key player for the Dons this season

By Sophie Goodwin
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women's Bailley Collins. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women's Bailley Collins. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins is hoping to cement her place in the Dons’ starting XI after working hard to improve her game.

Collins has started in the opening three games of the SWPL 1 season, scoring goals against Hamilton Accies – a strike from 30 yards out – and Partick Thistle.

During the summer break, the 19-year-old took it upon herself to improve her game, and has reaped her reward so far with impressive performances down the wing.

She is hoping to keep her place within the starting lineup over the course of the season, while continuing to work hard to ensure good performances on the pitch.

Collins explained: “I feel like my confidence has been given a boost since last season. Throughout the break, I worked hard and pushed myself to get better.

“I think that’s showing in my performances this season. I’m in the starting XI more and I’m scoring goals. I’ve already scored more than I did last year.

“I feel like I’ve kicked on a lot from last season, individually, and I want to just keep getting better. My aim is to be starting games, more often than I’m not.”

Bailley Collins celebrates scoring Aberdeen’s second goal against Partick Thistle last weekend. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

The winger has scored two of Aberdeen’s three goals this season, and hopes that she can add to that tally as the league games continue.

She added: “I definitely want to score more even more goals this season. It’s not all about goals for me, but it shows that you’re contributing to the team in different ways.

“It’s something that I’ll look to do more often this season.”

A challenging start to the season

Collins admits that it’s not been the best start to the Dons’ 2022-23 top-flight campaign, as they have just one point from their opening three games.

However, she reckons the best is still to come from Aberdeen as they look to get back to the form that helped them secure a mid-table finish last year.

She said: “It’s been challenging, but we knew it was going to be. We set the bar really high last season and finished fifth in the table.

“We knew it was going to be tough to keep up with that standard, so although it’s been a tough start – it’s not going to keep us down.

“We’re still working hard and we will improve. We’ll get where we want to be if we keep going and working as a team.”

The Dons travel to Glasgow City on Sunday where Collins knows it will be a tough ask against one of SWPL 1’s full-time professional teams.

She said: “It’s always a difficult game against Glasgow City. They’re a professional team, but at the end of the day, that’s who you want to be playing against.

“They’re the teams you learn from. As a player, I take away a lot from those kind of games against the top-three.

“It will be challenging for us as a team, but as long as we work hard then we’ll try and get something positive out of the game.”

