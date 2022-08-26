Euan McColm: Past SNP policy decisions are to blame for Scotland’s bin strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: Past SNP policy decisions are to blame for Scotland’s bin strikes

By Euan McColm
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 12:29 pm
A bin overflowing with litter in Edinburgh as a result of worker strikes (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA)
A bin overflowing with litter in Edinburgh as a result of worker strikes (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA)

If there’s one thing guaranteed to knock some sense into an idealistic young politician, it’s contact with members of the public.

A hotshot new MSP may have honed his skills in the debating society of a great university. He may have spent a summer as an intern with a major global charity. He may already be working on his first book, a weighty tome positively dripping with big ideas and “vision”.

But, after winning his seat at Holyrood, he’ll soon discover that the people who put him there have more mundane preoccupations.

During his first constituency surgery, the bright young political star will find that the public want to know why the potholes in their street haven’t been fixed, why their local bus service has been cut, and – the big one – why their bins are no longer being collected as often as they once were.

So, it was hardly surprising to see senior Holyrood figures engage in a frantic game of buck-passing this week, over strikes by refuse collectors. As garbage piled high in Edinburgh, Cabinet Secretary Angus Robertson lashed out at the city’s Labour-led council, blaming them for the problem.

That was a line with a limited shelf life. Within hours of Robertson’s attack on Labour councillors, it emerged that refuse collectors employed by a number of other councillors – including some controlled by the SNP – were also to walk out.

Policies for suburban BMW drivers

Deputy First Minister John Swinney also tried to push responsibility for this miserable situation onto others. The strikes – and the consequent piling up of rubbish in towns and cities – was nothing to do with the Scottish Government, he said. This was a matter for councils and their umbrella body, Cosla.

As was the case with Robertson’s, Swinney’s argument was quickly out of date. Within a couple of hours, he announced that he’d be meeting council leaders and Cosla representatives with a view to finding a way forward.

John Swinney, a Scottish politician and Deputy First Minister of Scotland.
Deputy first minister John Swinney went back on his claims that the bin strikes were a council problem (Photo: Katharine Hay/PA Wire)

After winning its first Holyrood election in 2007, the SNP set about introducing policies designed to appeal to middle class voters who, traditionally, had been less likely to back independence. The extension of the existing free prescriptions scheme to include wealthier voters, the freeze on council tax, and the abolition of university tuition fees were all great news for suburban BMW drivers.

But these “free” things all cost money, and Scotland’s local authorities have lost out. It’s hardly surprising that they are now struggling to meet what are perfectly reasonable demands for pay increases.

SNP ministers might wish the current strikes to be a problem of councils’ own making, but the truth is that their policy decisions are very much to blame.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

