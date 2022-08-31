Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie deserves Scotland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie deserves Scotland call-up

By Sean Wallace
August 31, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie in action against Livingston.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie in action against Livingston.

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie’s superb form deserves a spot in the Scotland squad for next month’s Nations League games.

Former Scotland U21 skipper McCrorie has yet to be capped at senior level.

Surely that will change soon and the 24-year-old’s impressive form will be recognised by Scotland gaffer Steve Clarke.

In late September, Scotland face Ukraine home and away and Republic of Ireland at Hampden in Nations League Group E.

Having started the season so strongly McCrorie must be on Clarke’s radar for those run of games.

McCrorie has already netted four goals this season, including a stunning strike in the 5-0 rout of Livingston at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen fan view
Aberdeen players celebrate with Ross McCrorie after he scored to make it 2-0.

Summer signings Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson have received the limelight in recent games for their goals.

However, McCrorie is the unsung hero of Aberdeen’s return to winning form.

The Dons are a completely different animal with McCrorie in midfield.

He is the engine and beating heart of the team.

McCrorie brings aggression and intensity to the Dons’ play, leading by example.

He breaks down attacks and protects the back four.

However, he is also a potent threat when pushing forward and instigating attacks.

McCrorie’s importance in a midfield role has been highlighted by the two defeats this season.

The two defeats were the only games McCrorie did not operate in midfield.

In the 2-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead he dropped into a centre-back role.

That positional switch was made because Liam Scales was unavailable due to the terms of his season-long loan deal from Celtic.

Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen scores during the 5-0 defeat of Livingston.

In the other defeat, 3-2 to Motherwell, McCrorie again started at centre-back.

That was because on loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson was out injured.

So far this season the pattern is that when McCrorie plays in midfield Aberdeen win.

Such is his value to the team manager Jim Goodwin secured McCrorie on an extended contract within weeks of taking over at Pittodrie.

Although uncapped at senior level by Scotland, McCrorie has previously been selected by national boss Clarke.

Ross McCrorie in action against Livingston.

McCrorie was named in Clarke’s squad for the Nations League games against Slovakia and the Czech Republic in October 2020.

Almost two years on he deserves to return to the Scotland set-up and secure a debut senior international cap.

McCrorie has been capped at every level for his country – at U15, U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21.

He was played 20 times at U20 level and racked up a further 29 caps from U15 to U20 level.

The next step is a deserved senior cap.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie and St Johnstone Drey Wright battle for possession.

National boss Clarke gave Lewis Ferguson his international breakthrough while starring for Aberdeen.

Ferguson transferred to Serie A Bologna in a £3 million move earlier this summer.

Capped four times, Ferguson made his Bologna debut when coming off the bench in a 2-0 league loss away to giants AC Milan on Saturday.

Ferguson’s form for Aberdeen brought him to the attention of clubs in Italy and England.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie shoots at goal against St Johnstone.

The concern is that clubs will also target McCrorie if he continues his impressive form.

Should interested clubs come calling, the Dons are in the driving seat after McCrorie signed an extended deal until summer 2026.

With four years remaining on his contract McCrorie would be worth more than the £3m outlaid by Bologna to secure Ferguson.

If Scotland caps follow McCrorie’s value will ramp up further.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes celebrates with Ross McCrorie after making it 5-0 against Brechin City.

Consecutive league shut-outs at last

In crushing Livingston 5-0 at Pittodrie the Dons secured back-to-back Premiership clean sheets for the first time since January 2020.

To go 20 months without two straight league shut-outs underlines the fundamental problem that has dogged the Reds in recent seasons.

An unreliable defence. In response, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin completely overhauled the back-line during an expensive summer rebuild.

It looks to be paying off. Hopefully, the 3-2 loss to Motherwell, where the defence was all at sea, was a one-off.

The back line was rightly slated for the performance against ‘Well.

However, the Reds’ defence has been far more solid against Livingston and St Johnstone (1-0).

Centre-backs Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart both produced granite solid performances against Livingston.

They are forging a partnership at the heart of the defence and nullified the threat of Livingston’s powerful striker Jon Nouble.

Keeper Kelle Roos also produced a superb save when called upon at 0-0.

Aberdeen last delivered back-to-back clean sheets in January 2020 under former manager Derek McInnes.

Aberdeen centre-back and captain Anthony Stewart.

However, that was also in the midst of a seven-game run in the Premiership where Aberdeen failed to score.

This time Aberdeen look to have the balance right with a solid defence and a potent attack spearheaded by £535,000 summer signing Bojan Miovski.

It is very early days in the Premiership campaign.

However, that combination is a recipe for success if it can continue.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 4-0 against Livingston.

Exciting career ahead for teen boxer

Aberdeen teenager boxer Gregor McPherson has an exciting career ahead of him having turned professional.

The 18-year-old will make his pro debut at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 26.

A multiple Scottish champion at amateur level, McPherson also played in the same Aberdeen youth team as Liverpool star Calvin Ramsay, Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has turned professional. Photo by Paul Gilfeather

Super featherweight McPherson has already sparred with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez. 

McPherson is definitely one to watch for the future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart insists surviving cup scare proves Dons' unity
0
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen, right, celebrates scoring in the 4-1 win over Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.
Aberdeen to host Partick Thistle at Pittodrie in quarter-final of Premier Sports Cup
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during a Premier Sports Cup match against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen will only make a late transfer window signing 'if the right one' becomes…
0
Four of the five youngsters who have moved up from Aberdeen Ladies U19's squad to the SWPL 1 team. From L-R Millie Urquhart, Annalisa McCann, Brodie Greenwood and Madison Finnie. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Aberdeen FC Ladies to Aberdeen FC Women: What do the Dons' five new youngsters…
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (L) celebrates making it 3-1 in extra time with Jonny Hayes.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons make hard work of securing passage to last eight of…
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Huntly celebrating after winning on pens. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Hale happy after Huntly hold their nerve
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen, right, celebrates scoring in the 4-1 win over Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0