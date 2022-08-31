Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie deserves Scotland call-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie’s superb form deserves a spot in the Scotland squad for next month’s Nations League games.

Former Scotland U21 skipper McCrorie has yet to be capped at senior level.

Surely that will change soon and the 24-year-old’s impressive form will be recognised by Scotland gaffer Steve Clarke.

In late September, Scotland face Ukraine home and away and Republic of Ireland at Hampden in Nations League Group E.

Having started the season so strongly McCrorie must be on Clarke’s radar for those run of games.

McCrorie has already netted four goals this season, including a stunning strike in the 5-0 rout of Livingston at Pittodrie.

Summer signings Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson have received the limelight in recent games for their goals.

However, McCrorie is the unsung hero of Aberdeen’s return to winning form.

The Dons are a completely different animal with McCrorie in midfield.

He is the engine and beating heart of the team.

McCrorie brings aggression and intensity to the Dons’ play, leading by example.

He breaks down attacks and protects the back four.

⚽ Ross McCrorie capping off his MOTM display with a fine finish.#StandFree | @RossMcCrorie4 pic.twitter.com/ArqUE3nIes — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 28, 2022

However, he is also a potent threat when pushing forward and instigating attacks.

McCrorie’s importance in a midfield role has been highlighted by the two defeats this season.

The two defeats were the only games McCrorie did not operate in midfield.

In the 2-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead he dropped into a centre-back role.

That positional switch was made because Liam Scales was unavailable due to the terms of his season-long loan deal from Celtic.

In the other defeat, 3-2 to Motherwell, McCrorie again started at centre-back.

That was because on loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson was out injured.

So far this season the pattern is that when McCrorie plays in midfield Aberdeen win.

Such is his value to the team manager Jim Goodwin secured McCrorie on an extended contract within weeks of taking over at Pittodrie.

Although uncapped at senior level by Scotland, McCrorie has previously been selected by national boss Clarke.

McCrorie was named in Clarke’s squad for the Nations League games against Slovakia and the Czech Republic in October 2020.

Almost two years on he deserves to return to the Scotland set-up and secure a debut senior international cap.

McCrorie has been capped at every level for his country – at U15, U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21.

He was played 20 times at U20 level and racked up a further 29 caps from U15 to U20 level.

The next step is a deserved senior cap.

National boss Clarke gave Lewis Ferguson his international breakthrough while starring for Aberdeen.

Ferguson transferred to Serie A Bologna in a £3 million move earlier this summer.

Capped four times, Ferguson made his Bologna debut when coming off the bench in a 2-0 league loss away to giants AC Milan on Saturday.

Ferguson’s form for Aberdeen brought him to the attention of clubs in Italy and England.

The concern is that clubs will also target McCrorie if he continues his impressive form.

Should interested clubs come calling, the Dons are in the driving seat after McCrorie signed an extended deal until summer 2026.

With four years remaining on his contract McCrorie would be worth more than the £3m outlaid by Bologna to secure Ferguson.

If Scotland caps follow McCrorie’s value will ramp up further.

Consecutive league shut-outs at last

In crushing Livingston 5-0 at Pittodrie the Dons secured back-to-back Premiership clean sheets for the first time since January 2020.

To go 20 months without two straight league shut-outs underlines the fundamental problem that has dogged the Reds in recent seasons.

An unreliable defence. In response, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin completely overhauled the back-line during an expensive summer rebuild.

It looks to be paying off. Hopefully, the 3-2 loss to Motherwell, where the defence was all at sea, was a one-off.

The back line was rightly slated for the performance against ‘Well.

However, the Reds’ defence has been far more solid against Livingston and St Johnstone (1-0).

Centre-backs Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart both produced granite solid performances against Livingston.

They are forging a partnership at the heart of the defence and nullified the threat of Livingston’s powerful striker Jon Nouble.

Keeper Kelle Roos also produced a superb save when called upon at 0-0.

Aberdeen last delivered back-to-back clean sheets in January 2020 under former manager Derek McInnes.

However, that was also in the midst of a seven-game run in the Premiership where Aberdeen failed to score.

This time Aberdeen look to have the balance right with a solid defence and a potent attack spearheaded by £535,000 summer signing Bojan Miovski.

It is very early days in the Premiership campaign.

However, that combination is a recipe for success if it can continue.

Exciting career ahead for teen boxer

Aberdeen teenager boxer Gregor McPherson has an exciting career ahead of him having turned professional.

The 18-year-old will make his pro debut at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 26.

A multiple Scottish champion at amateur level, McPherson also played in the same Aberdeen youth team as Liverpool star Calvin Ramsay, Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan.

Super featherweight McPherson has already sparred with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

McPherson is definitely one to watch for the future.