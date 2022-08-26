Aberdeen loan signing Liam Scales puts thoughts about his future on hold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loan star Liam Scales is putting thoughts about his future on hold to focus on helping Aberdeen’s bid for success.

Centre-back Scales is on a season-long loan from Premiership champions Celtic.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed he wants to secure the 24-year-old on a permanent contract.

The Dons attempted to secure Scales on a permanent contract earlier this summer but Celtic were not willing to sell.

That meant a loan was the only way Goodwin could bring the defender to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are set to launch a fresh bid to secure Scales permanently during the January transfer window.

Scales admits his confidence has sky-rocketed at Aberdeen under a manager who “trusts” him.

However until that bid to land him permanently becomes concrete Scales, contracted to Celtic until summer 2025, is focused solely on impressing with the Reds.

Asked if he is contemplating his long term future, Scales said: “Not really.

“It has not been put in my hands yet so I’m not thinking about it.

“I just know I am here for the season.

“At the moment I’m taking it week by week and trying to make a good impression on everyone.

“Until something like that could materialise it is really out of my hands.

“So there’s not really much point thinking too deeply about that at the moment.”

‘I have a manager who trusts me’

Scales transferred to Parkhead from Shamrock Rovers in a £500,000 deal last summer.

He made 13 appearances for Celtic last season, including starts in Europe against Real Betis and Bodo Glimt.

However he struggled to get game time in the second half of the season.

Following a loan move he is relishing life at Pittodrie under manager Goodwin who has started him in every game he has been available.

Goodwin recently ruled out a late bid to secure Scales on a permanent deal before the transfer window closes on Thursday at midnight.

Scales said: “I have a manager who trusts me and who has backed me so far.

“I feel I’m playing well because of the confidence I’ve got.

“It’s nice to be properly involved, it’s going well and I’m enjoying it.

“I’ve settled in well and Aberdeen is a nice place.

“When you are just coming up here for trips to play football, all you see is the hotel room and the stadium.

“Now I have seen more of Aberdeen, it’s a good city.”

Confidence has returned at Aberdeen

Scales’ last appearance for Celtic was when starting a 2-0 Europa Conference League defeat away to Norwegians Bodo Glimt on February 24.

He admits the lack of game time with the Hoops was tough on his confidence.

Now that self belief has sky rocketed with regular starts at Aberdeen under a manager keen to secure him permanently.

He said: “I feel confident at the moment.

“At the end of last season I was probably low because I hadn’t played that much.

“I came from Shamrock Rovers where I was playing every week.

“I probably needed the first couple of months at Celtic to get up to speed with the different levels.

“There was a couple of months where I was in and out and probably played ten times between November and January.

“I thought I did okay and then the second half of the season wasn’t as good.

“It was tough not being involved.

“Coming into training on a Monday knowing you don’t have much of a chance of playing is tough.

“When all the lads are at the stadium preparing for a game but you’re at the training ground doing a session with the fitness coach it’s mentally tough.

“But it happens at every club in the country and it’s part of the game.

“I am glad to be out of it now and in a different cycle where I am playing every weekend.”

‘I needed to go out on loan’

Scales missed the opening game of the Premiership season against Celtic (2-0 loss) due to the terms of his loan agreement.

He will be ineligible for every game against Celtic this season, unless the Reds secure him on a permanent deal in January.

Scales: “This season I knew I needed to go out on loan and with the age I’m at, to play regular football.

“When you are training every day knowing you have a chance of playing on a Saturday your mindset is different.

“When you know you’re not going to play, it’s hard to keep yourself up.

“You do your best but it can be hard to be as motivated for training as you do when you’re in and about the team and playing.

“You know then that you have to prepare right for the game and perform as well as you can.

“I needed this season to show what I am about.

“I’m happy the gaffer has given me the chance.”