Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Social media influencers among guests at Selling Sunset style showhome soiree in Aberdeen

By Rosemary Lowne
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:06 pm
Home inspiration: Social media influencers Mark Strachan, left, and his fiancé Mark Cunningham were among the guests at the launch of the TwentyFour Rosemount showhome. Photo by Cala Homes.
Home inspiration: Social media influencers Mark Strachan, left, and his fiancé Mark Cunningham were among the guests at the launch of the TwentyFour Rosemount showhome. Photo by Cala Homes.

The who’s who of the local interior design world gathered at a glitzy showhome launch in Aberdeen recently.

Social media influencers Mark Strachan and his fiancé Mark Cunningham – whose home renovation project At How with the Marks has over 23,000 followers on Instagram – were among the guests who attended the launch of the TwentyFour Rosemount show apartment.

At the stylish soiree, hosted by Cala Homes to mark the opening of the apartment, invited guests enjoyed an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the contemporary apartment which was designed by Felicity Stevens at Haus Interiors.

But it wasn’t just the decadent décor that got people talking as local businesses were also at the heart of the event thanks to the Showhome of Support initiative where small independents have their products featured throughout the property.

Home sweet home: Local artist Amy Singer with Hazel Williams. Photo supplied by Cala Homes.

Selling Sunset (Aberdeen)

Some of the local businesses who have their products on display in the showhome include Sooki Coo Candles, Our Lovely Goods, Paper Houses Design and the Gourmet Cheese Company.

Talented local artist Amy Singer also added her own magic touch to the event with her beautiful hand-painted designs dotted around the apartment to show people round.

Just like something out of the hit Netflix property show Selling Sunset, guests clutched drinks while wandering around the chic showhome which has a plethora of modern features.

Interior design wise, the showhome’s living room oozes relaxed vibes with earthy wooden flooring and textured wallpaper to give the room a natural, yet sleek and contemporary feel.

The addition of a pair of cream-coloured sofas adds a splash of freshness, cleverly positioned next to huge windows that overlook the gorgeously green local parkland.

Showstopping: Pictured are Hannah Low from Cala Homes, Chris Comfort from Aberdein Considine and Jo Findlay from Cala homes. Photo supplied by Cala Homes.
Property tour: Anna Welsh and Nicole Palompo enjoyed a tour round the new showhome. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.

Local businesses take centre stage

A local flavour is added to the room with a beautiful piece of wall art and a cushion from Paper Houses Design.

The living room gives way to an open plan kitchen and dining area that sets an edgy mood with its dark grey cabinets and worktops which are finished off with subtle, silver touches.

The key piece which links the open living/dining area together is a showpiece round glass dining table while chocolate bars by Cocoa Ooze and chutney and crackers from the Gourmet Cheese Company add a homely feel to the kitchen.

The apartment also has two bedrooms, one with an en suite and both boasting fitted wardrobes, and showcases matching styles, with the first bedroom featuring light walls and dark bedding, and the second featuring the opposite with dark walls and light bedding.

Warm welcome: Hannah Duncan and Emma Gelati from Cala Homes enjoyed showing guests around the new showhome. Photo by Cala Homes.

#HomeInspiration

Meanwhile, a spacious main bathroom features calming pale grey and dusty pink tones as well as hand wash and lotion from Sooki Coo Candles.

A handy separate laundry/utility room is a real bonus in the property and has been stylishly decorated with statement monochrome wallpaper and touches of mossy green, along with a delicious candle from Our Lovely Goods.

Modern and minimalistic: Creams, greys and a subtle pop of colour make the living come alive. Photo by Cala Homes.

Prices at TwentyFour Rosemount start at £225,000 and for more information go to the website www.cala.co.uk.

