Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s back three gamble paid off

By Duncan Shearer
October 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 7:16 am
Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group

Jim Goodwin’s gamble paid off in style as Aberdeen bounced back to winning ways against Hearts on Sunday.

The Dons boss made four changes from the side which was hammered 4-0 by Dundee United at Tannadice and changed his system, switching to three at the back for the visit of Robbie Neilson’s side.

Had the result gone against his side I’ve little doubt Goodwin would have come in for some fierce criticism for tinkering with his team in the way he did.

But his risk paid off as the decision to move Ross McCrorie to the back giving the Dons a much more solid look defensively in their 2-0 win against the Jambos.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart and Ross McCrorie celebrate the 2-0 win against Hearts. Image: SNS Group

Goodwin will have been pleased to have won the game but keeping a clean sheet after shipping four the week before will be the most pleasing aspect.

I can understand why he moved McCrorie back as central midfield seems to be the one area where the Aberdeen manager has a lot of options.

The move meant Connor Barron and Leighton Clarkson came into the side and it gave Ylber Ramadani more time on the ball.

It was no surprise to see Ramadani make that extra time on the ball count with his terrific through ball for the goal by Duk which broke the deadlock and set the Dons on the road to a huge win.

Dugout return for Dons boss

It was nice to see the Dons boss back in the dugout too after appealing his eight-game ban following his comments about Ryan Porteous in the aftermath of the defeat at Hibs last month.

I remember when Terry Butcher left Caley Thistle to join Hibs and it was left to Maurice Malpas and I to take the Inverness players for a game before Mo would join up with Terry.

I was asked if I wanted to say anything to the players and I told them ‘you all know your jobs, you don’t need a manager today. Just go out and do your job.’

When I played for Aberdeen there was the odd instruction from Willie Miller or Roy Aitken from the dugout but I knew what the plan was and what my role in the team was.

If changes needed to be made then the message was relayed quickly regardless of whether the manager was.

But being without your manager for eight matches is a different matter and Goodwin clearly recognises that.

In appealing his ban it tells me he believes he has a strong case and it will be interesting to see what the outcome is when his appeal is heard on Halloween.

Focus switches to League Cup quarter-final

In the meantime, all eyes are now on tomorrow’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.

The Jags are a dangerous side. They had a good campaign last season before tailing off towards the end but they look prepared to go the distance this time around.

Had the game been at Firhill I would have been more apprehensive but I would hope the Dons could make home advantage count at Pittodrie.

With all due respect to the Jags, if you had offered the Dons a home tie against lower-league opposition with a place in a semi-final at Hampden at stake they would have taken it.

Realistically the cups are Aberdeen’s best chance of silverware and Hampden is within touching distance. They should be going all out for this one.

Ross County’s lack of goal threat becoming a cause for concern

Owura Edwards.

I’m beginning to feel those familiar pangs of concern for Ross County following another frustrating result for Malky Mackay’s side on Saturday.

I was at Dingwall to watch the 1-1 draw with Dundee United and the game followed a familiar pattern.

As I headed home after the game I found myself thinking I wished I saw more chances being created by the team.

The lack of cutting edge in the final third is really piling the pressure on the players to make their opportunities count.

If County were free-flowing and chances were coming their way regularly then everyone would feel a little more relaxed but when it’s one or two in 90 minutes the need to make them count is huge.

I watched Owura Edwards get into numerous good positions on Saturday but he seems to lack the confidence to take players on and his deliveries were poor.

Jordan White needs better service than he is getting if County are going to turn these draws into wins.

It has really tightened up at the bottom of the Premiership in recent weeks with the Staggies now in a mini-league alongside Kilmarnock and United on nine points.

With County heading to Rugby Park to face Derek McInnes’ Killie on Saturday another massive game beckons.

Big week ahead for Caley Thistle

The Caley Thistle machine continues to grind out results after yet another valuable win on Saturday at Cove Rangers.

It wasn’t a classic by any means but a win and a clean sheet away from home when you are not playing well speaks volumes about a team’s desire.

It sets Inverness up for a huge week at Caledonian Stadium.

Victory against Hamilton Accies tonight will take Inverness top of the table and that should be all the incentive the players need for the game.

With another home game against Raith Rovers to follow on Saturday, it feels like a significant week for Inverness in the ultra-competitive Championship.

I’ll see them in action tonight before switching my attention to Scottish Cup duty on Saturday at Buckie Thistle.

It’s been a long time since I was at Victoria Park to watch my old club and I’m looking forward to going back to see them take on Broomhill in the second round of the competition.

It promises to be a cracker.

