ANALYSIS: Aberdeen’s highs and lows of a rollercoaster 2022 that brought a change in manager and squad overhaul

Aberdeen ended 2022 as they began the year, with a concerning slump in form in the Premiership.

The Reds’ shocking 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock was a fourth successive defeat and the end of 2022 can surely not come quick enough for Dons fans.

A rollercoaster year began with a 10-game run without victory in the Premiership.

Aberdeen changed manager in February with Jim Goodwin replacing the axed Stephen Glass.

Goodwin subsequently overhauled the squad in a summer rebuild that cost in excess of £1.5million in transfer fees.

There was much optimism as Aberdeen moved to third in the Premiership, primarily fuelled by strong home form.

However that positivity has been burst in recent weeks by a concerning four game losing streak that hit a nadir in the dismal loss at Kilmarnock.

We look at the highs and lows of the last year.

Aberdeen’s five highs during 2022

Aberdeen 3 Hibs 1 (March 19, Scottish Premiership)

Jim Goodwin’s first win as Aberdeen manager was also the Reds’ first Premiership victory of 2022 – in mid March!

Aberdeen had suffered a 10-game winless run in the league prior to this match.

The Reds had to fight back after falling behind via an own goal from Calvin Ramsay.

However Aberdeen secured the three points courtesy of two converted penalties by Lewis Ferguson and a Vicente Besuijen strike.

It was Goodwin’s fifth game in charge of the Dons.

After the win the Dons boss said the Reds could still make the top six to “regain a little bit of pride.”

They didn’t. Aberdeen finished 10th.

Aberdeen 4 St Mirren 1 (August 6, Scottish Premiership)

The first home Premiership game for boss Goodwin’s rebuilt Dons and they delivered much reason for optimism for supporters.

It took Leighton Clarkson only minutes to show his class when introduced as substitute for a debut.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder netted a sublime long-range strike.

There were questions about how a reconstructed Aberdeen team would perform in the cut and thrust of the top flight.

This offered some early, positive answers.

Former Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher was sent off after just 24 minutes conceding the penalty that allowed Bojan Miovski to break the deadlock.

North Macedonia international Miovski then doubled the advantage before Clarkson produced an early contender for Aberdeen’s goal of the season.

St Mirren netted through a Jonah Ayunga penalty early in the second half.

However substitute Duk completed the scoring to make it 4-1.

Aberdeen 4 Kilmarnock 1 (October 1, Scottish Premiership)

There was to be no happy return to Pittodrie for former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes as his Kilmarnock team suffered a heavy loss.

It was McInnes’ first game back at Pittodrie since being axed by the Dons in March 2021.

McInnes was given a warm reception by Aberdeen fans prior to kick-off.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski netted a brace.

Vicente Besuijen and captain Anthony Stewart were also on target with former Don Ash Taylor netting for the visitors.

It was a win that jumped the Dons back into the top six of the Premiership – and continued the goal spree at Pittodrie.

In the aftermath of the game Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin vowed to consistently deliver entertaining, attacking and winning football to the club’s supporters.

He said the alternative of “sitting behind the ball” would be “extremely boring” – and a route he refuses to contemplate.

Fast forward to the 1-0 loss to Celtic in December…

Aberdeen 2 Hearts 0 (Scottish Premiership, October 16)

Aberdeen laid down a marker of intent by beating the team that finished third in the Premiership last season.

Summer signing Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes was the star of the show with a goal and assist as he rapidly became a fans’ favourite.

Signed from Benfica late in the transfer window, Duk had to bide his time for a regular start.

He really made his mark in the defeat of Hearts.

Duk broke the deadlock in the 74th minute when racing onto a superb pass from Ylber Ramadani before firing beyond keeper Craig Gordon.

Five minutes later Duk set up Vicente Besuijen to score.

It continued the Reds’ impressive home form against Hearts.

This was Aberdeen’s sixth successive defeat of the Edinburgh club at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen 4 Hibs 1 (November 4, Scottish Premiership)

Aberdeen leapfrogged Hibs into third place in the Premiership with an emphatic home victory.

This win meant the Dons had scored four goals or more in five of their last seven home matches in all competitions.

Striker Bojan Miovski put Aberdeen ahead late in the first half with a retaken penalty after a protracted VAR discussion.

Miovski headed home a second after the break.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani netted a powerful strike from outside the box then overjoyed, he ran to the Red Shed to celebrate with fans.

Mykola Kukharevych hit back for Hibs.

On-loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson then netted with a superb, audacious back heel.

Aberdeen’s five lows during 2022

Motherwell 2 Aberdeen 1 (February 12, Scottish Cup fifth round)

A dismal defeat that proved to be the death knell to Stephen Glass’ tenure as Aberdeen manager.

United States-based chairman Dave Cormack was at Fir Park for the cup shocker.

The 2,022 strong travelling support made their anger and frustration clear at full-time.

Within 24 hours of the Scottish Cup calamity Glass was axed.

It had all began so positively for Aberdeen as Christian Ramirez headed home after just three minutes.

However, the Dons deservedly fell behind to late second half goals from Kevin Van Veen and Connor Shields.

It was another hammer blow on the road for the Reds who had won just twice in 15 games away from home in all competitions so far that season.

Aberdeen had also exited the League Cup at the first hurdle.

Sitting ninth in the table the Scottish Cup defeat made Glass’ exit inevitable.

Dundee United 4 Aberdeen 0 (October 8, Scottish Premiership)

The undoubted lowpoint of 2022 as the Dons suffered a humiliating loss to the team that were bottom of the Premiership table.

Banned manager Jim Goodwin watched from the stands as the Dons’ dismal Premiership away form continued.

This loss meant the Reds had won just twice in 23 away league games.

Aberdeen were cheered on by a vocal 4,000 support but the Red Army had to witness Dundee United registering their first league win of the season.

Aziz Behich and Tony Watt scored in the first half before Jamie McGrath netted a penalty after the break.

A calamitous day for the Dons was sealed by a Ross McCrorie own goal.

Such was the manner of the defeat it raised questions about Goodwin’s rebuilt squad.

They answered them by bouncing back to defeat Hearts 2-0 at home in their next Premiership match.

Rangers 4 Aberdeen 1 (October 29, Scottish Premiership)

Aberdeen’s ambitious bid to go on the attack at Ibrox backfired with a chastening defeat that could have been an even higher margin.

The Dons went into the game on a high after three straight wins.

In contrast Rangers were under pressure following an horrific Champions League group stage campaign with no points from five games.

It all started so positively when Connor Barron netted in the 21st minute to put the Reds ahead.

However it quickly turned sour as Antonio Colak and John Lundstram had Rangers 2-1 up at the break.

James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos netted in the second half.

Rangers registered 36 shots at goal.

After the game manager Jim Goodwin said he was willing to accept criticism after his decision to ‘have a go’ and ‘not park the bus’ backfired.

Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1 (December 17, Premiership)

The narrow score-line and late goal fails to indicate the complete dominance of Premiership leaders Celtic at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen sat deep with five at the back from the opening whistle … and stayed there.

It was a brutal watch for the Aberdeen supporters.

The Dons parked the bus and invited wave after wave of attack with very little out ball to break the pressure.

Aberdeen had just 19.5% possession to Celtic’s 80.5%. The Hoops had 33 shots at goal with the Dons just two, both off target.

Callum McGregor eventually broke the deadlock with a 20 yard drive in the 87th minute.

Aberdeen fans made their frustration at the negative tactics clear at full-time.

Kilmarnock 2 Aberdeen 1 (December 28, Scottish Premiership)

A complete shocker and the worst Aberdeen performance of manager Jim Goodwin’s tenure at Pittodrie.

The scoreline flattered the Dons as Kilmarnock dominated from start to finish.

In losing to former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes’ Killie the Reds slumped to a fourth successive defeat to pile pressure on manager Goodwin.

Goals from Scott Robinson and Joe Wright gave Kilmarnock a deserved 2-0 half-time lead.

A superb injury-time free kick from Matty Kennedy was too little too late.

In the aftermath of the game Goodwin apologised to the travelling supporters and admitted Aberdeen had been “abysmal” at Rugby Park.

Goodwin said the first 45 minutes from his side were “appalling” and the goals they conceded were “pathetic”.

The 1,200 Aberdeen fans who had travelled to Kilmarnock on a Wednesday evening during the festive period will have agreed.