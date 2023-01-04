Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen can challenge Hearts for third

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his players are up for the task of challenging Hearts for third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons have relinquished third place in the division to the Jambos since returning from the World Cup break in mid-December and now trail the Edinburgh side by five points.

Goodwin believes Robbie Neilson’s side have set the standard following their third-place finish last season but the Aberdeen manager is confident his side can challenge the Jam Tarts in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “We are still trying to push and push and try to catch Hearts and try to close the gap on them.

“If I am being honest I do think they are slightly ahead of us in that department at the moment.

“That’s not to say we are not going to keep trying and keep trying to force ourselves to get closer to them.”

With a settled squad at his disposal Neilson has led his side to a return of 10 points from a possible 12 while the Dons have picked up just one point from their last five matches.

Goodwin believes the key advantage Neilson holds over is familiarity with his squad having been in charge at Tynecastle since returning to the club in the summer of 2020.

The Dons boss said: “Hearts are a very good team and Robbie has been in there a long time.

“He has managed to put his own stamp on things.

“He has recruited really well in every window they have gone into.

“They are a team that has been together for quite a while now as well.

“We are in a decent position now at the turn of the year.

“We want to stay where we are and try to obviously continue to challenge Hearts for that third place.”

Goodwin hoping to add new faces this month

The Dons boss is frustrated at seeing his side lose the momentum they built up in November before the break in domestic action and hopes he can add to his squad this month to give his side some fresh impetus for the second half of the season.

He said: “Ideally you add more competition to places. We are light in one or two areas.

“I think when we have a fully fit squad of players to choose from we are strong and competitive.

“However in probably the last couple of months we have had a number of different injuries or illnesses to a few key players.

“And that can sometimes make your squad look incredibly weak.”

Dons deserved more than a point for efforts against Ross County

The Dons snapped a four-game losing streak with a goalless draw at home to Ross County on Monday.

While disappointed with the result the Aberdeen manager believes his side can take encouragement from their dominant display even if it did not yield all three points.

He said: “I can’t fault the players’ efforts.

“The performance down at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night was really poor and no-one got pass marks on the night.

“I don’t think anyone watching that game (Ross County) could say the players weren’t giving their all, that they weren’t trying or not good on the ball at times.

“We just lacked that crucial bit of quality to go and unlock the Ross County defence.

“It was an extremely frustrating day’s work but at the same time not one where I am overly disappointed with the performance.

“Disappointed with the result, but not the performance.”