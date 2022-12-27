Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on highs and lows of SWF Championship season so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on highs and lows of SWF Championship season so far

By Sophie Goodwin
December 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF

The first half of the SWF Championship season has felt a bit like a rollercoaster for Karen Mason’s Caley Thistle Women.

Inverness kicked off the inaugural Championship campaign – after last year’s north and south leagues merged to form a national division – with a bang as they defeated Rossvale at home in a nine-goal thriller.

However, after the win on the opening day, three consecutive defeats against Hutchison Vale, Renfrew and Greenock Morton followed.

In September and October, a defeat to Livingston, was sandwiched between a 3-2 away win at Dryburgh Athletic and another high-scoring game – which finished 3-3 – with Ayr United.

The draw with Ayr started a successful month for Caley Thistle, as they finished October undefeated, also beating Edinburgh Caledonia in the League Cup, Hutchison Vale in the league and drew 0-0 with Renfrew.

That undefeated run continued into November as Inverness beat Dryburgh 3-2 at home, but it was to be their last league win of the calendar year due to subsequent defeats to Livingston and Ayr.

But Inverness did end 2022 with a victory, and it was an impressive one at that, as they defeated current Championship leaders Livingston 2-1 in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

After their final match of the year was postponed due to the weather, Inverness go into 2023 sitting fourth in the Championship, with four wins, two draws and seven losses.

They trail third-placed Renfrew by 12 points, and Caley Jags boss Mason admits it’s not where her side had expected to finish the first half of the campaign.

“Overall, we’re disappointed with where we see ourselves in the table,” Mason said.

“Our expectations, especially after the first round of fixtures, when we had played every team once, were that we should’ve been closer to the top end of the table than we were.

“We’ve had some great results that we’ve dug out with a small squad, because of injuries and unavailability, but then we’ve had other poor results that just shouldn’t have happened.

“The story has been inconsistency, so there’s been highs and there’s been lows. There have been a few things we’ve tried to address and get right – and that work continues when we get back in the new year.”

Caley Thistle’s Kayleigh McKenzie, left, and Megan McCarthy, right.

Error which saw ICT exit League Cup was Mason’s lowest moment

An adminstrative issue has been the low point for Mason so far this term, as Caley were were kicked out of the Championship and League Cup for fielding an ineligible player – which the manager took full responsibility for.

It meant their 2-0 quarter-final win over Dryburgh Athletic was retrospectively awarded to the Dundee side, who would go on to reach the final, where they were beaten on penalties by FC Edinburgh.

“From my perspective, one of the biggest lows was playing the ineligible player in the cup,” Mason added. “Having to watch that cup final was painful.

“I was sitting thinking that could’ve – or should’ve – been us.”

Development of youth players a big positive

In contrast, one of Mason’s highlights so far this season so far has been seeing young talents come through the player pathway and make their senior Caley Thistle debuts.

The Inverness boss has handed debuts to under-18 players Iona MacArthur, Millie Carr, Ellie Anderson and Emily Murray – and has been impressed with the impact they’ve made so far.

“It’s a testament to the pathway that we’ve got in place now,” Mason said. “It shows the quality that we’ve got in the youth teams, which is really promising.

“Hopefully it will help push on some of the senior players as well, because they know, if they’re not pulling up their socks, one of the young guns will come in and replace them.

“We’ve had full confidence in the girls that have stepped up. Iona MacArthur is 15 years old and she’s come in and is starting week in, week out.

“We hope for the same with the other girls soon enough as well.

“The young players coming in and doing well has been a massive high for us.”

Looking ahead to 2023

So – what does Mason want Inverness to improve on if they’re to experience more highs than lows when the fixtures resume in 2023?

“It’s consistency I’m looking for,” Mason said. “I know fine well that we can perform at the top end of the table in terms of our performances and the squad that we have.

“We have the quality to compete, but we just haven’t done that week in and week out. We need to take what we do at training into games, and not throw that work out the window.

“I want the players to play the best they can every week and not just once in a while.”

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

At this point in the season, Inverness have been able to reflect on their concrete ambitions for the coming months and while Mason didn’t entirely rule out aiming for promotion, she admits it’s a task her side might not quite be ready for.

“I don’t think promotion would necessarily be the goal this year,” Mason added. “We’re maybe not in the strongest position for that as a squad yet.

“The goal will remain to get as close to the top of the table as we can. We’ve given Livingston a 20-point head start, so if that gap is considerably smaller at the end of the season, then that’s progress.

“All we can really look for is seeing improvements from the first half of the season.”

Kicking off the new year with SWPL 1 test in the cup

Caley Thistle’s first game back on January 8 will be one of the biggest challenges they will face all season, as they travel to SWPL 1 side Glasgow Women in the Scottish Cup.

Glasgow Women are bottom of the top-flight, with zero points from 13 games, but that doesn’t mean Mason is writing them off.

The Caley Thistle boss recalls her side’s humbling experience against Hamilton Accies, who were bottom of SWPL 1 when they met in the third round of the Scottish Cup last year.

“For us, Glasgow Women was probably the best of the worst that we could’ve gotten because we’ve avoided the professional teams like Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers,” Mason said.

Glasgow Women’s Hannah Cunningham, right, battles with Aberdeen’s Eva Thomson in a SWPL 1 clash at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We took a doing (14-0) off Hamilton when we played them in the Scottish Cup last year, so we know that any game against a SWPL 1 team is really difficult.

“The game will be off the back of a long break, but it does give us a chance to test ourselves against a team who play in the best league in the country.

“The message will be the same as it was in the last round against Livingston, which is go out there and do your best and just try and enjoy the occasion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Inverness defender Danny Devine is shaping up for a shot at Cove Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes experience counts against Cove Rangers
Celtic's Joey Dawson celebrates after scoring to make it 5-2 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle linked with loan move for Celtic youngster
It's celebration time for Inverness number 10, Aaron Doran, after he shot his side in front in the Highland derby at Ross County on January 1, 2015. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle at New Year: Three most memorable January games for Inverness in past…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after three points against Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Craig Brown/SNS
New Year cheer is Caley Thistle goal as manager Billy Dodds says side owe…
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Five youngsters making January loan returns to boost injury-hit Caley Thistle

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented