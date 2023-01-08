‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen fans as he also reveals the origin of his nickname

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen fans as he also reveals the origin of his nickname

By Sean Wallace
January 8, 2023, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Two goal hero Duk has revealed his love for Aberdeen fans and how he hopes to repay them by securing a League Cup final slot.

Former Benfica striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes has quickly become a fans’ favourite since arriving from the Portuguese giants in the summer.

He netted a two goal salvo to fire Aberdeen to a 2-0 win against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

The Cape Verde interntional’s double ended a winless five-game run for the Dons and eased the pressure on boss Jim Goodwin.

A first victory of 2023 also delivered a timely boost ahead of the League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday

Aberdeen blew a 2-1 lead against Rangers on December 20 by conceding two injury time goals to lose 3-2.

However Duk is confident Aberdeen have the quality to overcome Rangers at Hampden to keep alive the bid to lift a trophy for the first time since 2014.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

He said: “We have fantastic fans and I love them so much.

“I am very happy to be here.

“When I am in the streets people come up to me and ask me how I am. That is great.

“I am excited to go there (Hampden) and do a good job.

“All the players want to win trophies because that is the best thing in football.

“Rangers are a big club with good players.

“We were unlucky with the result last time (3-2 loss) but we played well.

“We will be going into this game trying hard to win.

“And we have the quality to go there and win.

“We know if we play a good game we can win.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes shakes hands with a fan during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Relishing battles with centre-backs

Duk is adored by the Red Army due to his all-action style, exciting skill and the ability to deliver goals.

Some of his goals this season have been spectacular, including a sensational free-kick in the 3-2 loss to Rangers last month.

He said: “I have always been a player who likes to fight with the big centre backs.

“It is one of my strengths.

“I am a striker and I always want to score. And I will score, of course.”

The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season.

Duk netted a 15-yard drive in the 74th minute against St Johnstone then headed in from eight yards 10 minutes later to secure the three points.

The win closed the gap on third-placed Hearts to just three points as the Tynecastle club drew 1-1 at St Mirren.

Duk said: “I am happy we won the game.

“We needed the victory and I thought we played well and it was a terrific afternoon.

“For a striker, it is always good to score two goals. I am so happy.

“It was a good atmosphere as well.”

‘I always believe in myself’

In the aftermath of the defeat of St Johnstone boss Jim Goodwin praised Duk’s two goal contribution and said the striker had ‘huge potential’.

Duk is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2025.

The striker insists he has always had self belief and is ready to work hard to hit higher levels for the Dons.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates at full time against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

He said: “I have a lot to develop.

“I don’t promise anything but I will keep trying and working hard

“You need to work everyday inside Cormack Park and to take care of yourself.

“I always believe in myself.”

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. image: SNS.

Advice from Celtic star Jota

Duk came through the same Benfica system as Celtic attacker Jota.

The Dons attacker scored 11 times in 42 appearances for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B with Jota scoring nine in 47.

During his time with Benfica’s U23 side, Duk netted 18 times in 41 appearances.

Duk represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his Cape Verde senior debut against Ecuador last summer.

He earned a second cap in September when starting a 2-1 friendly away win over Bahrain.

Duk revealed he contacted Jota for advice before signing for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes (R) scores to make it 1-0 but it is disallowed after a VAR review for offside against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

He said: “We played together in the under-19s and in the youth league.

“He (Jota) is a good player and I keep in touch with him.

“I sent him a message about the league.

“He did tell me it was too cold!”

The origin of the ‘Duk’ nickname

The popular striker also revealed the origin of his nickname Duk.

He said: “Duk it is my father’s nickname, so I have also been given it.”

Tags

Tags

