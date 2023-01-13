Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin City

By Andy Skinner
Evan Towler.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price is confident Evan Towler can thrive after returning to Borough Briggs on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Aberdeen left-back Towler was recalled from a spell with Championship side Cove Rangers, before immediately being farmed out to City. It follows a successful loan spell with the Black and Whites in the second half of last season, when he made 17 appearances in his first taste of senior football.

Towler struggled with illness earlier in the season, reducing him to 10 outings for Cove.

His return to Elgin is timely, after left-back Lewis Nicolson was recalled by Inverness.

Price is thrilled to have Scotland under-19 international full-back Towler back among his squad.

He said: “We know what Evan can do. He has had a hard year with illness, but he’s back fully fit now.

“We are very lucky to have him back in, and it’s important for him to get back playing games again.

Evan Towler, who is on loan at Cove Rangers from Aberdeen
Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“I’m sure he will, as he’s got a good attitude to the game. He’s a good professional with a good head on him, and it’s important for him to be playing games at a competitive level for the rest of the season.

“That will bring him on, and I’m sure he will go on to have a good career at Aberdeen.”

City looking to return to winning ways against Annan

Elgin are aiming to get their home form back on track when Annan Athletic make the trip north on Saturday.

The Black and Whites have suffered defeat in their last two outings at Borough Briggs, against Stirling Albion and East Fife.

Despite winning both league encounters against Annan this season, Price knows to expect a tough test against Peter Murphy’s side.

He added: “We have had years when we have done really well against Annan and some when we have done really badly.

“It’s hard to know what to expect but they are a good, strong side. They have us a really hard game down there. Although we came through it, they put us under a lot of pressure.

Kane Hester celebrates scoring against Annan Athletic.

“I’m sure they will be eager to put that right.

“In the home game, we were very good against them – it was probably our best performance at home this season. We’ve got to look to take confidence from that, and hopefully look to cause them problems and get our home form back working.”

Elgin remain on course for play-off push

Elgin remain third in the League Two table, however, Price feels his side could easily be sitting more comfortably in their position.

Price added: “We are still carrying the frustration from last week.

“In terms of performances, we could be in a stronger position, and that’s the way we’ve got to look at things at the minute.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“The response from negative results has been good. We have responded well and in training this week the boys have been eager to get that right again.

“We’ve got to have that mindset on Saturday to try to get the three points.”

Elgin remain without Rory MacEwan and Daniel Hoban, however, defender Jake Dolzanski returns to the fold.