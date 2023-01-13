Aberdeen lens lab to be demolished to make way for nine flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former lens laboratory in Aberdeen will be knocked down to make way for nine new flats, despite worries they would leave some neighbours in the shade.

Opticians Duncan and Todd lodged plans with the city council to demolish the Caledonian Optical building on Hollybank Place.

The lens manufacturing plant opened in 1976 and major upgrade works were carried out back in 2016.

Flats an ‘unsightly’ addition to street

Duncan and Todd initially submitted plans last January for 11 two-bedroom flats over four storeys.

But the proposal did not go down well with neighbours, as 15 wrote to the local authority objecting.

One said the new flats would be an “unsightly” addition to the area while others raised worries the building would block out sunlight and leave them “in shadow all the time”.

Some locals also said the plan would make parking problems in the area worse.

But the firm later amended the plans – reducing the development to nine two-bedroom flats over three storeys instead.

Agent Tinto Architecture argued that potential overlooking from the new proposal would not be any worse than existing properties on the street.

It also said that the new building was designed to replicate the existing character and appearance of the other flats on the street, and would address any concerns about loss of daylight.

However council planners had recommended the plan be refused as they believed it would lead to overdevelopment.

Development to provide affordable housing

The application went before the council’s planning committee on Thursday.

Agent Richard Tinto told members this was an opportunity to “fulfil a piece of historic masterplanning within Aberdeen city”.

He added: “The economic viability has to be taken into account when, as a city, we are in desperate need of providing good quality, relatively affordable housing of which there is further provision for here.”

Committee convener Desmond Bouse went against the planner recommendations and suggested the plan be approved.

The proposal was then unanimously supported by the committee.

You can watch the planning committee meeting here.