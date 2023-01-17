Gavin Price outlines benefits of Elgin City’s relationship with Aberdeen – ‘We can help them’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gavin Price outlines benefits of Elgin City’s relationship with Aberdeen – ‘We can help them’

By Andy Skinner
Evan Towler is back on loan at Elgin City. Image: Robert Crombie.
Evan Towler is back on loan at Elgin City. Image: Robert Crombie.

Gavin Price believes Elgin City’s relationship with Aberdeen can bring benefits for all parties.

Two of the Black and Whites’ three January additions have come from the Dons, with striker Aaron Reid and left-back Evan Towler joining on loan.

Towler is returning to Borough Briggs following a successful stint in the second half of last season.

On that occasion, he was joined by Reds forward Kevin Hanratty, who is now on loan with League Two rivals Forfar Athletic after making just three appearances for City.

A loan spell at Elgin in 2017 provided a launchpad for the senior career of then-Dons striker Bruce Anderson, who netted six goals in 14 appearances with the Moray side.

Anderson netted in a 1-1 draw against Rangers after being handed his chance in the opening league match of the following campaign, and is now a talismanic goalscoring presence for Livingston in the Premiership.

Bruce Anderson celebrates netting for Livingston. Image: SNS

Price is keen to make the most of the links forged with the Pittodrie side – along with Highland clubs Ross County and Caley Thistle.

He said: “Neil Simpson and Jim Goodwin have been excellent with us in terms of that relationship.

“That’s really important. I have been to watch quite a few Aberdeen games this season, to see players I have been interested in.

Aberdeen pathways manager Neil Simpson.

“Geographically it’s important we’ve got that link, as it is with Inverness and Ross County as well.

“We have to take advantage of geography sometimes when we can, and hopefully we can help these clubs as well by developing players.

“It certainly helped Evan last year, and likewise with players we have had over time.”

Price remains on lookout

Along with the arrival of Reid and Towler this month, Elgin have added Mitchell Taylor on a permanent deal from Camelon Juniors.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

The Black and Whites are third in the League Two table at present, three points clear of East Fife.

Their focus turns to Scottish Cup action this weekend, however, when they host West of Scotland First Division side Drumchapel United.

Price remains on the lookout for fresh additions, and is keen to make the most of the time remaining before the transfer deadline.

He added: “We watched games again last week.

“There are still two loans we can potentially bring in, but we will take our time with that and make sure it’s not just bringing people in for the sake of it.

“We want to enhance the team if we can.”

