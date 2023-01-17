Julia Bryce: How Aberdeen Restaurant Week helped me fall in love with our food scene

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here’s a fun fact. I was the first ambassador for Aberdeen Restaurant Week when it launched nearly five years ago.

It was 2018, I was writing my own food and drink blog focused on the north-east and Aberdeen Inspired approached me to help promote their new event.

Eager to impress, I got to work showcasing the (at the time) week-long event, reviewing as many of the 25-plus venues that had signed up to take part. I dined out a lot, probably too much for one person, but during that experience I got to meet so many of the city’s restaurateurs and hospitality workers. I got to try some pretty excellent food, too.

I think that is when I truly began to fall in love with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s food scene. Being at the heart of this event allowed me to view food like I’ve never viewed it before, and it quickly made me realise there’s a lot of very, very passionate people about the subject living here.

Growing on success

Now that event has grown to be a huge success. The Aberdeen Inspired team now see more than 40 venues taking part most events, with a record 50 signed up for this ninth instalment which is taking place over the next two weeks (Jan 16-29).

Aberdeen Restaurant Week was designed to showcase the city’s hospitality scene at traditionally quieter times of the year. Whether that be in January, February or November. It was designed to get bums on seats, encouraging restaurants to offer up affordable menus where diners could try out a variety of venues and cuisines they may not have before.

I remember that first year, visiting venues we’ve now sadly lost including The Adelphi Kitchen, Musa, Rye & Soda, Pan Asia and Topolabamba.

But I also recall visiting many that are still involved to this day such as Soul Bar, McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale and Kirk View Cafe and Bistro to name just a few.

The best thing I think Aberdeen Restaurant Week does for the city is attract more people into it. Seeing the restaurants, the streets and other venues busier thanks to the initiative is so rewarding.

Many of the venues involved will highlight their must-try dishes, but venues like The City Bar and Diner will also create bespoke new menus to really give you a unique taste of what they can serve up.

January is a challenging time for everyone, and with the cost-of-living crisis affecting us all, eating out is definitely seen more as a luxury just now. But if you are in the position to be able to go out, to be able to support and invest in the city’s restaurant scene, I urge you to do so.

There are some fantastic deals to be had at a fraction of the price. From £10 menus all the way up to £50 tasting menus that will keep you full for days, there’s a whole host of establishments and cuisines to try out.