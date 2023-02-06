Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for the Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell has expressed her pride after she made her 100th competitive appearance for the Dons against Celtic.

The 31-year-old is the first player to reach the landmark since Aberdeen Women amalgamated with Aberdeen FC in 2019.

Over her 100 appearances – the first of which came in the third-tier against Caley Thistle almost four years ago – Campbell has won back-to-back titles, promotion to SWPL 1 and was given the captain’s armband at the start of this season.

“It’s really nice to reach 100 and I’m just really proud.” the Aberdeen captain said, after being part of the team’s ascent back to the top table of Scottish domestic football.

“I was speaking to the club about it and the most important thing is that number 100 was played in SWPL 1.

“My first game was against Caley Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village and it’s just not where we wanted to be.

“Looking back, we can all vividly remember the Caley Thistle game, it doesn’t feel like that long ago.

“So to be here now and reaching 100 appearances in the top-flight, that’s all that matters for the club and hopefully we can stay here.”

Aside from the title wins and promotion back to SWPL 1, a standout game for Campbell thus far for the Dons is a SWPL 2 clash against Dundee United on the opening day of the 2020-21 season.

“I think the game against Dundee United where we were 3-1 down and came back to win 4-3 stands out,” Campbell said. “It gave us the belief that we could actually go on and get promoted.

“It does sound weird now to think a game so early on in the season was so pivotal, but it was one of the most enjoyable moments.

“We went on to win the title after a game against Dundee United later on in the season, so those two Dundee United games standout to me.”

‘A joy to play for Aberdeen’

Campbell reached the impressive century milestone after only missing five of the Dons’ 105 competitive matches over four years.

She doesn’t plan to give football up any time soon.

“I blame my cousins for a couple of weddings that meant I missed games over the years,” Campbell said. “But I’ve been quite lucky, especially at my age, injury wise.

“I did tape an ankle when we played back in the Championship when I probably shouldn’t have, but I just wanted to play football.

“I’m 31 now, I don’t know what the future will hold, but as long as I keep a clean bill of health, then I’ll keep playing.

“200 appearances might be a wee bit ambitious – I’ll maybe leave that to some of the younger ones.”

📸 A short time ago @GavLevey made a presentation to @LorenC91 to mark her 100th appearance for The Dons. pic.twitter.com/AIHN7vao7m — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) February 5, 2023

It may have been Campbell’s 100th competitive appearance for the Dons Women, but the actual number of games she has played donning red is much more.

She had been involved with Aberdeen Ladies for nearly 15 years before AFC took on the women’s team.

“Who knows what the actual number is,” Campbell added. “That’s maybe something someone can try and figure out. It could be 1,000 – just add another zero!

“It (exact number) doesn’t really matter to me, it’s just a joy to play for Aberdeen regardless.

“But to finally have the club backing us and reaching 100 appearances in that time, it’s just really special.”