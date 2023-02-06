Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed – is this where you have booked this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed – is this where you have booked this summer?

By Kelly Wilson
February 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 6:30 pm
Barrhead Travel has released its list of Summer holiday destinations for Aberdonians. A view of the beach at Camp de Mar on the island of Mallorca. Image: Shutterstock
With the summer holiday season fast approaching the top list of destinations favoured by north-east travellers has been revealed.

But are you booked to enjoy your well-earned holidays at one of the popular hotspots?

Barrhead Travel, with its Aberdeen branch based in Union Square, continues to see “strong demand” from customers in the north-east despite the pressures on households due to rising costs.

And bosses believe “improving” connectivity from Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) is helping increase choice of destination for holidays.

Bucket list holidays

Topping the list is Mallorca, closely followed by Turkey and then Orlando.

But it seems destinations further afield are also proving popular with people keen to tick off their bucket list.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “We’re continuing to see strong demand for longhaul from our Aberdeen customers – serviced well by the likes of the BA and KLM connections which is helping to support overall regional connectivity.

Jacqueline Dobson, Barrhead Travel president says Aberdeen passengers are showing a demand for longhaul holidays. Image: Muckle Media

“Canada and the USA are proving very popular for Aberdonians as people tick off bucket-list trips this year.

“Cruise is one of the most sought-after holiday types from our customers right now, thanks to the value and variety on offer.”

AIA boosts local economy

Ms Dobson said: “Connectivity is improving in Aberdeen and we hope to see further progress with new and enhanced routes over the coming year.

“The new Loganair service to Southampton has been a fantastic addition to connect people to the port and it’s helping to drive demand for ex-UK cruising.”

Aberdeen International Airport is a vital economic driver for the north-east, contributing more than £100 million a year to the local economy.

However, after Covid struck the UK in March 2020, the gateway to Europe’s energy capital experienced a difficult time.

Aberdeen International Airport is “improving” its connectivity. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson.

Since then it has bounced back with new routes being added and increased flight frequency on some routes.

However challenges are still facing Aberdeen passengers seeking direct flights. Last month struggling airline Flybe collapsed into administration just weeks after it had reinstated its flights from Aberdeen to Birmingham.

Barrhead Travel also reported its best-ever start to the year with a record-breaking January for holiday bookings, with bookings up 25% from the previous record set in January 2020.

Is your next holiday on the list?

The top 10 Summer destination from Aberdeen:

  1. Mallorca
  2. Turkey
  3. Orlando
  4. Reus
  5. Barcelona
  6. Cruising from Miami
  7. New York
  8. Vancouver
  9. Tenerife
  10. Corfu

