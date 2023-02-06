Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed – is this where you have booked this summer?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the summer holiday season fast approaching the top list of destinations favoured by north-east travellers has been revealed.

But are you booked to enjoy your well-earned holidays at one of the popular hotspots?

Barrhead Travel, with its Aberdeen branch based in Union Square, continues to see “strong demand” from customers in the north-east despite the pressures on households due to rising costs.

And bosses believe “improving” connectivity from Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) is helping increase choice of destination for holidays.

Bucket list holidays

Topping the list is Mallorca, closely followed by Turkey and then Orlando.

But it seems destinations further afield are also proving popular with people keen to tick off their bucket list.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “We’re continuing to see strong demand for longhaul from our Aberdeen customers – serviced well by the likes of the BA and KLM connections which is helping to support overall regional connectivity.

“Canada and the USA are proving very popular for Aberdonians as people tick off bucket-list trips this year.

“Cruise is one of the most sought-after holiday types from our customers right now, thanks to the value and variety on offer.”

AIA boosts local economy

Ms Dobson said: “Connectivity is improving in Aberdeen and we hope to see further progress with new and enhanced routes over the coming year.

“The new Loganair service to Southampton has been a fantastic addition to connect people to the port and it’s helping to drive demand for ex-UK cruising.”

Aberdeen International Airport is a vital economic driver for the north-east, contributing more than £100 million a year to the local economy.

However, after Covid struck the UK in March 2020, the gateway to Europe’s energy capital experienced a difficult time.

Since then it has bounced back with new routes being added and increased flight frequency on some routes.

However challenges are still facing Aberdeen passengers seeking direct flights. Last month struggling airline Flybe collapsed into administration just weeks after it had reinstated its flights from Aberdeen to Birmingham.

Barrhead Travel also reported its best-ever start to the year with a record-breaking January for holiday bookings, with bookings up 25% from the previous record set in January 2020.

Is your next holiday on the list?

The top 10 Summer destination from Aberdeen:

Mallorca Turkey Orlando Reus Barcelona Cruising from Miami New York Vancouver Tenerife Corfu