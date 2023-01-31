Aberdeen sign Swindon defender Angus MacDonald on short-term deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have bolstered their defensive options by signing Angus MacDonald on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old defender joins the Dons from English league Two side Swindon Town where he was club captain.

MacDonald began his career at Reading and had a number of loan moves before joining Salisbury City in 2013.

He had a spell at Torquay United before moving to Barnsley where he became club captain.

He joined Hull City on a two-and-a-half-year deal in 2018 before joining Rotherham United in 2020.

He moved to Swindon on a two-year deal in July last year and was immediately made club captain.

He made 16 appearances for the Robins this season.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson said: “Angus has played an abundance of games at a high level down south and brings with him a wealth of experience which I think will be hugely beneficial to us in the second part of the season.

“He’s been captain at many of his clubs and I’ve no doubt his leadership will be invaluable.”

MacDonald trained with the Dons squad today and will be available for selection against St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Aberdeen had earlier confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Jay Gorter from Dutch giants Ajax.

Meanwhile, Dons target Jay Idzes is set to remain at Go Ahead Eagles.

The club’s technical manager Paul Bosvelt was quoted saying: “Staying in the top flight is an important goal for us and Jay is important to that.

“The amount we receive must be in proportion to what we sacrifice in terms of quality.”