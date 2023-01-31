Aberdeen sign Swindon defender Angus MacDonald on short-term deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen sign Swindon defender Angus MacDonald on short-term deal

By Danny Law
January 31, 2023, 4:37 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:17 pm
Angus MacDonald joined Aberdeen from Swindon Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus MacDonald joined Aberdeen from Swindon Town. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have bolstered their defensive options by signing Angus MacDonald on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old defender joins the Dons from English league Two side Swindon Town where he was club captain.

MacDonald began his career at Reading and had a number of loan moves before joining Salisbury City in 2013.

He had a spell at Torquay United before moving to Barnsley where he became club captain.

He joined Hull City on a two-and-a-half-year deal in 2018 before joining Rotherham United in 2020.

He moved to Swindon on a two-year deal in July last year and was immediately made club captain.

He made 16 appearances for the Robins this season.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson said: “Angus has played an abundance of games at a high level down south and brings with him a wealth of experience which I think will be hugely beneficial to us in the second part of the season.

“He’s been captain at many of his clubs and I’ve no doubt his leadership will be invaluable.”

Angus MacDonald in action for Rotherham United. Image: Shutterstock

MacDonald trained with the Dons squad today and will be available for selection against St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Aberdeen had earlier confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Jay Gorter from Dutch giants Ajax.

Meanwhile, Dons target Jay Idzes is set to remain at Go Ahead Eagles.

The club’s technical manager Paul Bosvelt was quoted saying: “Staying in the top flight is an important goal for us and Jay is important to that.

“The amount we receive must be in proportion to what we sacrifice in terms of quality.”

