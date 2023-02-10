Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart has been ruled out for a number of weeks after suffering a “freakish injury” during training with MK Dons.

Stewart, who was Dons captain, completed a transfer deadline day loan move to League One MK Dons until the end of the season.

It was a loan move sanctioned by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson who then made on-loan Wigan midfielder Graeme Shinnie his Reds skipper.

Centre-back Stewart is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024.

Stewart, 30, has yet to make his debut for MK Dons as a suspension carried over from his time in Scotland prevented him from playing in last weekend’s defeat of Bristol Rovers.

MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson said: “Anthony Stewart has joined us, done everything right, he’s been playing all season and training all season, and he’s picked up an injury.

“We had his suspension, where we had to deal with that, but he’s picked up a freakish injury in training.

“We have to assess it and look at it in more depth to see what the extent of it is.

“It is a real kick in the teeth.

“We’re hopeful it might not be too long, but we have to prepare ourselves for the worst, just in case.

“It won’t be days, it’s going to be weeks, but there’s no specific timeframe on it yet.”

Another setback for Dons defender

Signed by former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin from Wycombe Wanderers last summer, Stewart moved out on loan as part of a defensive reshuffle at Pittodrie.

Centre-back Mattie Pollock arrived on a season-long loan from Championship Watford.

Former Swindon Town centre-back Angus MacDonald was secured on a short-term, permanent deal until the end of the season.

Pollock and MacDonald have both started the two games interim boss Robson has managed.

The injury is the latest blow for Stewart, who was sent off twice during Aberdeen’s dramatic crash in form after the winter break.

He was red carded in a 3-1 loss at St Mirren on December 24.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 when Stewart was dismissed.

The defender also received a straight red in the League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers at Hampden on January 15.

Stewart was dismissed in stoppage time of the regulation 90 minutes with the semi level at 1-1.

Rangers would go on to win 2-1.

MK Dons boss Jackson said Stewart is “devastated” by the injury set-back.

Jackson said: “I had my head in my hands for half-an-hour after I was given the news.

“It’s a bit of a blow for him, of course it it; it’s knocked him for six a bit.

“Anthony is devastated.

“One of the reasons we brought him in was leadership, so he’s keen and he wants to be about the group.

“He’s a really, really strong character.”