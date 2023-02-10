Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons

By Sean Wallace
February 10, 2023, 9:18 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 9:32 am
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart has been ruled out for a number of weeks after suffering a “freakish injury” during training with MK Dons.

Stewart, who was Dons captain, completed a transfer deadline day loan move to League One MK Dons until the end of the season.

It was a loan move sanctioned by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson who then made on-loan Wigan midfielder Graeme Shinnie his Reds skipper.

Centre-back Stewart is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024.

Stewart, 30, has yet to make his debut for MK Dons as a suspension carried over from his time in Scotland prevented him from playing in last weekend’s defeat of Bristol Rovers.

MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson said: “Anthony Stewart has joined us, done everything right, he’s been playing all season and training all season, and he’s picked up an injury.

“We had his suspension, where we had to deal with that, but he’s picked up a freakish injury in training.

Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

“We have to assess it and look at it in more depth to see what the extent of it is.

“It is a real kick in the teeth.

“We’re hopeful it might not be too long, but we have to prepare ourselves for the worst, just in case.

“It won’t be days, it’s going to be weeks, but there’s no specific timeframe on it yet.”

Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart a red card in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. Image: SNS

Another setback for Dons defender

Signed by former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin from Wycombe Wanderers last summer, Stewart moved out on loan as part of a defensive reshuffle at Pittodrie.

Centre-back Mattie Pollock arrived on a season-long loan from Championship Watford.

Former Swindon Town centre-back Angus MacDonald was secured on a short-term, permanent deal until the end of the season.

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Pollock and MacDonald have both started the two games interim boss Robson has managed.

The injury is the latest blow for Stewart, who was sent off twice during Aberdeen’s dramatic crash in form after the winter break.

He was red carded in a 3-1 loss at St Mirren on December 24.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 when Stewart was dismissed.

The defender also received a straight red in the League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers at Hampden on January 15.

Stewart was dismissed in stoppage time of the regulation 90 minutes with the semi level at 1-1.

Rangers would go on to win 2-1.

Anthony Stewart of Aberdeen heads up the tunnel after his red card against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock

MK Dons boss Jackson said Stewart is “devastated” by the injury set-back.

Jackson said: “I had my head in my hands for half-an-hour after I was given the news.

“It’s a bit of a blow for him, of course it it; it’s knocked him for six a bit.

“Anthony is devastated.

“One of the reasons we brought him in was leadership, so he’s keen and he wants to be about the group.

“He’s a really, really strong character.”

 

