Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position

Aberdeen should consider Gordon Strachan for the vacant managerial role if he still has the desire and drive to manage.

My former Dons team-mate’s name came into the frame recently to potentially replace Jim Goodwin as boss at Pittodrie.

If Aberdeen are looking for experience and knowledge of the game Gordon certainly has that in abundance.

He has managed at the highest level in both club and international football.

Gordon has been out of management for a while now.

It would be a case of Gordon being sure he has fuel in the tank and the desire to go at management again.

It is only Gordon who can answer that.

As far as his CV and experience are concerned, they are top notch.

If Gordon still has that drive, energy and willingness to manage then Aberdeen should have a conversation with him.

International options for Dons – but closer to home could be best

Aberdeen have been linked with Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez in the hunt for a new manager.

Rodriguez most recently worked in Japan where he guided Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final.

He also led them to the Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup triumphs.

Ange Postecoglou came into Celtic after a successful period in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

Postecoglou has done a magnificent job at Parkhead but he has access to far superior resources than Aberdeen’s new manager would get.

There is no doubt Aberdeen will have the tools at hand to search the world for a new manager.

However I believe the Pittodrie board should look closer to home for a manager who has experience of the Scottish and British game.

I think it is a bit of a gamble to go to the other end of the world to take in a manager not familiar with the game in Scotland and the UK.

There will always be a long list of managers who would be interested in the Aberdeen job as has been the case this time.

Ultimately the club must whittle it down to a short-list of around four candidates and then move on to interviewing them.

Experience will be key to fixing problems with Dons

No disrespect to Barry Robson whatsoever who is interim charge following the exit of Jim Goodwin.

However, Aberdeen went for two young managers in Goodwin and Stephen Glass and it did not work out.

If you keep doing the same thing you invariably get the same result.

So I think this time it needs an old head to steady the ship.

A manager with a strong knowledge of the game in Scotland and the UK.

Ultimately the right manager must be appointed to solve the problems that are continuing to dog Aberdeen.

Those problems are fundamentally not being good enough defensively and a weakness away from home.

Both of those problems were exposed at Parkhead in the 4-0 loss to Premiership leaders Celtic at the weekend.

One of the main priorities for the new manager will be sorting those problems out.

Right tools may sort out Aberdeen

To do that he needs the right tools.

I am sure the new manager, whoever it is, will be looking for finances from the board to bring in players he believes can turn it around.

Any manager coming in on a long term basis will need, yet again, more financial support from the board of directors to solve the problems that are there for everyone to see.

It was the same situation last summer when former manager Goodwin was given the backing to change the team.

Goodwin signed 11 players during a summer rebuild.

In the upcoming summer transfer window I do not believe another total rebuild will be needed by the new manager.

There is enough evidence that there is enough quality in the attacking areas at Pittodrie.

However the defensive problems are what the new manager really has to resolve.

That is the area in particular where better quality is needed and the backing must be given by the board to achieve that.

European spot can still be salvaged

There is still a chance of Aberdeen salvaging European qualification from what has been a difficult season.

However to have any hope of achieving that they must defeat Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday.

It is a must win on Saturday.

If the Reds are turned over by Livingston at home they cannot realistically be expecting European football next season.

Not when the Dons have been so shocking away from home for the entire campaign.

Despite all the tribulations of the campaign, finishing fourth to secure a European spot is still within Aberdeen’s grasp.

A victory at the weekend would move Aberdeen level on points with Livingston.

Defeat however would extend Livingston’s lead on the Dons to six points, with David Martindale’s side also holding a game in hand.

Hibs and St Mirren are also ahead of Aberdeen in the race for fourth spot.

This weekend is an absolute must win for the Reds.

Aberdeen’s best football this season has come at home and they have to keep that up.

First priority for the Reds is to ensure they are in the top six when the Premiership splits.

Then they can focus on the fight for fourth.

Failure to secure a top six finish would signify a mammoth blow to the club.

Aberdeen finished in the bottom six last season and to suffer a repeat would be another huge set back.

I thought at the beginning of the season that finishing third was achievable.

That is not achievable now.

But if the Reds can beat Livingston, fourth will still be within touching distance.

Season hinges on fixing away agony

The Aberdeen team must quickly find a better understanding of what it takes to play away from home.

The bottom line is they haven’t shown the character, organisation or energy that is needed on the road.

You have to make an early, solid statement away from home as your fans are in the minority and the opposition is fired up.

The Aberdeen team this season simply hasn’t been capable of making any kind of statement in the first half away from home.

Invariably that leads to, at times, embarrassing defeats.

We are talking about 4-0 at Celtic, 6-0 at Hibs and 5-0 at Hearts in the last three away Premiership games.

Aberdeen have conceded 51 goals in the Premiership this season, more than any other club in the top flight.

To constantly be losing goals and be weak defensively is not good enough.

The defence is the foundation on which you build a team.

Unfortunately, when those foundations are thin and shaky the whole thing crumbles.

That has been the problem this season.

In the Dons’ two home games under Barry Robson you could see there was some fight, spirit and energy.

However it has been okay at Pittodrie throughout the season.

It is away from home where there has been nothing to celebrate.

Ultimately it could easily have been a heavier defeat than 4-0 against Celtic.

Celtic are in fine form but you have to get close to opponents and make it difficult for them.

It is the away games that are vital for Aberdeen now because that is where they have failed so often.

Yet again at Parkhead it was failure.

There is still a lot of work to be done with the spine and character of the team.

Work is also needed on the defensive organisation of the team after that loss at Celtic.

Lesser teams than Aberdeen have managed to go to Parkhead and make it difficult for the league leaders.

Aberdeen should be looking to make it difficult for Celtic as other teams have done such as Livingston and St Mirren.

Early energy was needed at Parkhead to ensure Celtic did not get into any rhythm.

When you go to Parkhead the last thing you need is to concede a goal within two minutes.

You must be alert and switched on from the offset.