Gavin Levey to remain Aberdeen Women interim manager until end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey to remain Aberdeen Women interim manager until end of the season

By Sophie Goodwin
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Gavin Levey has confirmed he will stay on as Aberdeen Women’s interim manager until the end of the SWPL 1 season.

Levey, who is Aberdeen FC academy director, took interim charge of the Dons in November following Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s resignation.

After the co-manager’s departure, the vacancy was originally advertised by Aberdeen with a closing date of December 19, but the role has still not been filled.

Levey says he will take the women’s team for the rest of the season, which is scheduled to end on May 21, alongside Claire Garrett, goalkeeping coach Matthew Mackie, and physio Beth Walker.

During his time in interim charge thusfar, Levey has guided the Dons to three wins, five losses and a draw.

He said: “We’ll be taking the team until the rest of the season, which will allow us the time to get the position filled with the right candidate.

“With me being in the deep end of this and taking the team, it’s helped us understand more about what is needed going forward.

Aberdeen Women celebrate scoring in the 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies in January. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It’s been a challenge but I’m willing to take it on until the end of the season because the girls have been brilliant to work with. They’ve been so receptive and I can see the progress we’re making.

“We want to finish the season and achieve our targets, so it would be unfair to them to unsettle that and bring in another change at this stage of the season.

“We want to kick on for the rest of the season and work on leaving the team in a really good position for someone to come in. They’ll get a fresh start and pre-season, and hopefully a good platform to build on.”

Levey has better insight as to what’s needed for the women’s team

Levey says taking interim charge of the women’s team has resulted in him pondering what the role should look like for whoever is put in post.

And with the job having already been advertised, he admits they could’ve filled the position but Levey felt it wasn’t the right thing to do for the long-term future of the women’s team.

He said: “It’s been testing and it’s not to say we couldn’t have filled the position, but we needed to make sure we would see long-term enhancements in the team environment and with performances on the pitch.

“It’s a huge task to do it properly – and the way that the players deserve. There probably has been more of a realisation as to what this job is.

“It’s given us much more of an insight as a football club as to what the team needs.

“I know and I’m confident what it needs to look like – just learning from other clubs, playing against them and finding out about what resources have gone into their team.

“There are teams in SWPL 1 who could be in a mini-league of their own because of their investment and resources, so it’s going to take a long time to get to a point where we could think about rivaling them properly.

“But if we want to be a sustainable club in this league – and that’s our next goal, then we need to move and try to enhance things going forward.”

Gavin Levey takes Aberdeen Women’s pre-match warm up. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s men’s team are also on the hunt for a new manager. The club confirmed new chief executive Alan Burrows will play an important role in the search when he joins the club on Monday.

Levey reckons Burrows – who had a positive influence on the progress made at Motherwell Women – will also make sure the Dons women’s team is high on his agenda.

He added: “We’re getting a new chief executive next week here at Aberdeen, so I’m sure the women’s team is something he will want to discuss with me, Steven Gunn and the chairman when he arrives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recovering after undergoing heart surgery
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Rangers boss Michael Beale, left, and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: League Cup final is too close to call and could be a…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can forget about European qualification if they fail to beat Livingston
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes little to be gained by looking back at…
Dave Cormack was among the Aberdeen fans at the Super Cup final in 1983. Photo: Kami Thomson
Barry Robson: Delivering victories is the best medicine for Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack
Duk and James Penrice in action during Aberdeen's trip to Livingston in November. Image: SNS
Analysis: Can Aberdeen tame the Livi Lions as the two teams meet for the…
Kevin Hanratty celebrates netting for Formartine United.
Kevin Hanratty rejoins Formartine United on loan from Aberdeen

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented