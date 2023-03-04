Interim boss Barry Robson’s delight at ending the ‘Achilles heel’ of Aberdeen’s damaging away form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim boss Barry Robson was delighted to finally overcome the “Achilles heel” of Aberdeen’s damaging away form.

The Dons finally won away from home in the Premiership for the first time since last October when overcoming bottom club Dundee United 3-1.

It ended a nine-game away league losing streak, the Reds’ worst run on the road since 1999.

Aberdeen condemned new Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin to defeat in his first game as the club’s manager – just five weeks after being sacked by the Reds.

Robson and assistant Steve Agnew have now delivered back-to-back victories to elevate Aberdeen up to fifth in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen are just two points behind fourth-placed Hibs who occupy the final European qualifying spot.

Robson accepts the dismal away form was damaging any bid to salvage the season, and hopes they have now fixed their away day woes.

The derby will win also have strengthened Robson’s argument for the permanent managerial position.

Many of the 3,000 strong travelling support were chanting his name at full-time.

Robson said: “It is no secret that the away form has been the Achilles heel for a while now.

“The last two or three years, the results away from home have not been there.

“The biggest thing for me and I have been saying that to the players all week, let’s change it and change it now.

“To be fair they did, they fought for the club and each other.

“It was important to get that result away from home.

“And it was good seeing the players believing that the could do it.”

Smoke bomb narrowly misses Don

In the aftermath of the game Goodwin, who was axed by the Dons on January 28, claimed projectiles were directed at him from the Aberdeen end.

Goodwin, 41, claimed coins, pies and cups of juice were thrown at him – with a coin striking him on the head.

The game was also marred by a smoke bomb thrown from the Aberdeen support which narrowly missed Dons winger Ryan Duncan.

Robson said: “We always knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“The new manager bounce that everybody told me about all week but you saw the boys out there fighting.

“If United keep going like that I am sure they will stay safe but you have to remember that we were fragile for a while.

“We are still building ourselves back up again and our away form hasn’t been great.

“When you watch the players there tonight, and you see them standing up to everything Dundee United threw at them.”

‘We found a way to win’

Aberdeen went ahead courtesy of a superb solo goal from striker Duk.

Dundee United hit back from the penalty spot via Jamie McGrath.

However the Reds secured a rare away Premiership win with impressive goals from Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins.

Substitute Watkins netted just 38 seconds after being introduced as a substitute.

Robson said: “Look, we all want to play nice football, no-one more than me – but sometimes you have to stay in the fight.

“The pitches at this time of year do not let you play football, you have a team fighting for survival, a hostile atmosphere.

“I have been here a million times with good teams and you need to find a way to win and we did that.

“We knew that and in the game we never panicked

“We kept fight and looked danger in transition.”