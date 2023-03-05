Island pupil art going on display in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Island pupil art going on display in Edinburgh

By Garrett Stell
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Dounby Primary pupils worked hard on an art project that will now go on display at the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh. Image: Orkney Islands Council
Dounby Primary pupils worked hard on an art project that will now go on display at the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh. Image: Orkney Islands Council

Anyone can make a positive difference, even with a name like Trashy.

“Trashy”, a school art project created by pupils at Dounby Primary School in Orkney, is going on display at the Scottish National Gallery this Spring.

The young artists at Dounby were inspired by the idea of protection. Using mostly trash as materials, they built a figure – named Trashy, of course – who will be surrounded by 140 “protection boxes”. Each pupil at the school created their own unique box.

Dounby Primary pupils assembled “Trashy” to create a message about how we should all take care of our environment. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

They hope that their art will inspire others to be better stewards of nature. Although the project doesn’t go on display until May, Trashy is safe and sound at the National Gallery in Edinburgh.

We’re on a Scottish tour

But a second part of the student project is a small character they’ve named Bob, who will be making a whistle-stop tour of the country on his way to meet up with Trashy.

Bob is currently making a tour of the Highlands en route to Edinburgh. This week he made a pit stop at Millburn Academy, and on Friday he journeyed out to Skye.

Every pupil at Dounby Primary crafted a “protection box” as part of the art exhibit headed to the Scottish National Gallery. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council.

Dounby Primary School head teacher, Islean Gibson, said that the school’s pupil leadership team made sure every child, from nursery to P7, took part in the project.

“In fact, each child has filled their very own box of items to protect. Protect is the word the group chose to build their installation around as they want to protect Orkney and its wildlife, the world and everyone in it.

Some assembly required

Since the students can’t make it to Edinburgh themselves, they sent along a helpful video guide to show the gallery staff how to reassemble Trashy.

“The children have embraced the project and came up with the idea of a travelling companion in Bob who could go on his own peedie adventure.

“Bob will be getting up to all sorts as he navigates his way to the capital, taking pictures of his exploits along the way, before ending up back in the protective hands of Trashy.”

Dounby Primary students sent instructions for National Gallery staff to reassemble their installation. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

The Dounby National Gallery project is part of ‘Your Art World’. The Creative Learning Network and the National Galleries of Scotland project asked children and young people to make and share their art.

You can learn more about the project online, and keep an eye on social media to follow Bob’s adventures.

