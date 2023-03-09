Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring ‘brilliant’ football to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring ‘brilliant’ football to Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
March 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 8:30 am
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS

Interim boss Barry Robson wants to get Aberdeen playing “brilliant” football – but accepts that can be difficult at this stage of the season.

Football purist Robson aims to deliver entertaining action as well as victories while in charge of the Dons.

However he accepts poor pitches and teams scrapping for Premiership survival can make it harder to deliver that vision.

That was the case in the derby clash at Dundee United at the weekend,  yet the Dons triumphed 3-1 at Tannadice.

Robson reckons the Reds needed to show their fight against bottom club Dundee United before their quality shone through.

The “brilliant” football ultimately came via an audacious goal from Duk and impressive finishes from Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “I want to play brilliant, nice football.

“No-one wants to do that more than me.

“For someone that is a real football purist I want to see the game played in a certain way.

“However the pitches at this time of year don’t let you play football.

“You also have teams fighting for survival and a hostile atmosphere.

“When you want to play you also have to remember what is at stake and the pitches.

“We know that at this stage of the season you have to dig in to win games.

“You need to stay in the fight to find a way to win and we did that a Dundee United.”

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Brilliance of Duk drawing attention

Cape Verde international striker Duk’s goal against Dundee United was the embodiment of “brilliant” football.

It also had the fight that Robson wants to go with the skill and vision.

The 23-year-old chased down Ryan Edwards, battled to win possession and then powered beyond the defender.

Breaking into the penalty area Duk, under pressure, unleashed a sublime back heeled dink on the run from eight yards.

It was a contender for goal-of-the-season – as many of Duk’s 13 goals during the campaign have been.

Duk’s form has not gone unnoticed as a number of English teams are reportedly monitoring the striker ahead of a potential summer transfer window bid.

Secured from Benfica last summer Duk is contracted to the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Aberdeen are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

Under the guidance of Robson and assistant Steve Agnew the Dons have won three of their previous four matches.

That has elevated the Reds back into the Premiership top six.

Robson has led Aberdeen back into the hunt for European qualification.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Detailed work at Cormack Park

Interim boss Robson praised the Dons for winning “the war” against bottom club Dundee United who are scrapping to avoid relegation.

However he insists his training at Cormack Park is a lot more nuanced than just working on instilling a battling mentality.

Robson said: “They put in a good performance and ran and ran to get a win away from home.

“They stood up to everything Dundee United threw at them. They fought.

“And on the transition, which is something we have been working at, they looked really dangerous.

“I know people will probably just think we won the war.

“But believe me I am a lot more detailed with what I do with my work.

“We are winning games and that is important.”

