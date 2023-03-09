Jamie Livingstone: Next first minister must deal with Scotland’s pressing poverty problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Jamie Livingstone: Next first minister must deal with Scotland’s pressing poverty problem

By Jamie Livingstone
March 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 8:35 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a foodbank in 2018 (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a foodbank in 2018 (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)

The success and credibility of our next first minister will be measured by the progress they achieve towards eradicating poverty, writes Oxfam’s Jamie Livingstone.

The clock is ticking in the race to be Scotland’s next first minister. Whoever triumphs will find a file on their desk marked “urgent”: the pressing poverty problem.

The success and credibility of our next first minister will be measured by the progress they achieve towards a Scotland free from the injustice of poverty, and the strength of their commitment to the same outcome globally.

The challenge is big: at a time of deep and growing wealth inequalities in Scotland, the majority of us face unaffordable bills created by the cost-of-living crisis. It’s the extra sting in the Covid pandemic’s tail.

Around the world, extreme poverty is increasing for the first time in 25 years, and the climate breakdown created by rich countries, like Scotland, is crippling national economies, while droughts, cyclones and floods force people from their homes.

We have never needed a brave, visionary and hopeful first minister more than we do now – and some key tests will determine whether they’re up to that challenge.

Firstly, there is a need for action to better value and invest in care, and all those who provide it. Right now, too many women – because almost all carers are – live in poverty because they look after someone. Without the people who care for our children, our sick, elderly or disabled, our economy and country would grind to a halt, yet carers’ contributions to our society remain largely invisible.

That’s why Oxfam Scotland, along with over 50 other organisations, are supporting “A Scotland That Cares” – the campaign for a dedicated National Outcome on care.

Scotland’s 11 National Outcomes are the jigsaw pieces that together build a picture of the country the Scottish Government is trying to create. They include important goals, like tackling poverty and protecting the environment. But there’s a glaring gap: there is no dedicated National Outcome focusing on care.

The government is about to review its National Outcomes for the first time in five years: a golden opportunity for Scotland’s new first minister to ensure that carers, and those who are cared for, are central to their vision for success – and their plans for government.

Key tests of government both close to home and globally

The next key test is renewing Scotland’s crumbling climate credibility. Around the world, people’s homes and lives are being destroyed, yet the Scottish Government’s own advisers say Scotland’s climate targets are “in danger of becoming meaningless”.

The Scottish Government has long talked a good talk on cutting emissions, while providing laudable financial support for people on the frontline of the climate crisis. But, it must walk the walk, by meeting rather than missing its own targets. The next first minister must also unequivocally oppose any proposed new planet-wrecking oil and gas developments.

And they have to show global solidarity in other ways, too. Successive Scottish Governments have matched the public’s willingness to support people facing the world’s worst humanitarian disasters – like those suffering hunger across East Africa – while investing in long-term development projects. At a time of unprecedented global crisis, the subsequent test is whether the next first minister delivers on the SNP’s promise to increase Scotland’s support.

Climate change protesters (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

Underpinning this must be action to realise the “wellbeing economy” the Scottish Government often talks about; moving away from reliance on failed economic measures and rhetoric, and instead focusing on meeting people’s needs while simultaneously protecting the environment. Both the review of Scotland’s National Outcomes and the upcoming Wellbeing and Sustainable Development Bill provide litmus tests for the new first minister’s commitment to ensuring that everyone can thrive and prosper, with no one being left behind – whether in Scotland, or internationally.

Delivering on these key tests requires cash as well as political will. So, the final key test is whether the next first minister does more than just tinker on tax. They must instead use all their powers to introduce bold, progressive taxation that targets undertaxed wealth and makes polluters pay, with the revenues invested in public services, protecting people (particularly carers and children) from poverty, and faster climate action.

Poverty isn’t inevitable, in Scotland or anywhere else. Our next first minister must commit themselves to ending this injustice for good.

Jamie Livingstone is head of Oxfam Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones
Children take part in a Big Noise Torry performance (Image: Alan Richardson)
Nicola Killean: Big Noise is about so much more than music
Too many women and couples who go through miscarriage don't know how to talk to their friends about it - and their friends don't know how to respond (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: We need to get better at talking about miscarriage
Protests to proposed budget cuts at Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Aberdeen City Council budget, media bias in the UK and saving human…
The Screen Machine mobile cinema on Eriskay (Image: Creative Scotland)
Eve McLachlan: The arts aren't just an afterthought - we all deserve access to…
Eating with family, friends and neighbours can be more difficult in rural areas, but it's important for our mental and physical health (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Catherine Lilley: Communal meals can bring communities closer together
I grew up in an age of Miss World, Sam Fox on Page Three and Lager Lovelies but I'm pleased to say we are now living in a very different world. Image: DC Thomson design team/ Picturebank/ Shutterstock/ Elliot Moore / Flicker
Kerry Hudson: Time's up on domineering boyfriends and Lager Lovelies this International Women's Day
Surprises from Kate Forbes and Prince Harry have left me scratching my bonce.
Iain Maciver: One Way Or Another I'm surprised by Sunday Girl Kate Forbes and…
The dress is (obviously) black and blue but are the arguements over Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages so clear cut?
James Millar: Like the famous dress, politics isn't blue and black (or white and…
Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Councillor expenses, flowers in Oban and media bias over independence

Most Read

1
Fordoun serious crash
Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash near Aberdeenshire village
2
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
3
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
5
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
6
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea
7
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
8
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
9
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms
Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts
10
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

More from Press and Journal

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
All you need to know about P&J Live show this weekend - Cirque, ABBA…
Coastguards received the call for help at 4.50am. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Person airlifted from fishing boat near Peterhead
Fordoun serious crash
Two men in hospital with 'serious injuries' following two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
snow and ice
Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue
Many schools in the Highlands are closed again today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In full: The list of schools closed on Thursday March 9
CR0039815 The Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, pics of the facilities and oil rigs in the firth. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How will the Cromarty Firth green freeport benefit local communities?
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring 'brilliant' football to Aberdeen
To go with story by Jenni Gee. DEvlin, Sutherland and McIver admitted being concerned in the supplying of drugs Picture shows; Gary Devlin, John Sutherland, Kenneth McIver . Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by Design Team Date; 07/03/2023
Former Inverness housemates admit drug dealing charges
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
Stephen Gallacher: PGA Tour's designated events without a cut will lack a spark

Editor's Picks

Most Commented