Aberdeen FC Postcard from Gothenburg: The memoirs of legendary journalist and Aberdeen fan Jack Webster Jack Webster was there when his Dons heroes brought home the bacon at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg 40 years ago. Graeme Strachan reports. Graeme Strachan May 5, 2023, 6.00am Share Postcard from Gothenburg: The memoirs of legendary journalist and Aberdeen fan Jack Webster Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5583028/jack-webster-gothenburg/ Copy Link 0 comment Journalist Jack Webster's memories have been recalled of his beloved team's greatest night. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation