Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell slams red card as ‘laughable’ in 1-0 loss to Aberdeen

Motherwell plan to appeal the red card shown to Jack Vale against Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
Referee Craig Napier shows Motherwell's Jack Vale a red card (not in frame) against Aberdeen. Image; SNS
Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has slated the red card shown to Jack Vale in the 1-0 loss to Aberdeen as “laughable”.

The Steelmen plan to appeal the dismissal.

Vale was red carded in the 56h minute by referee Craig Napier for a foul on Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie.

The Dons scored the winner four minutes after the dismissal through Stefan Gartenmann.

Kettlewell even claimed when he talked with some senior Aberdeen officials and “there is a smirk on their face almost that they got a big decision in their favour.”

Motherwell's Jack Vale looks dejected after he is shown a red card against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Kettlewell said: “You felt the whole thing was chaotic, stemming from the red card that the referee was like an Olympic sprinter to get across and brandish his red card.

“That’s what started it and I genuinely feel that’s what the game hinged on.

“For me (the red card) it’s laughable.

“Anyone that has played the game, watched the game, studied the game, you will see the ball has dropped over his shoulder and he has hooked it over his shoulder.

“Jack MacKenzie comes steaming into Jack Vale, I thought it might have been our foul.

“I’m not sure the Aberdeen player has got any place in that vicinity when our player has won the ball and hooked it over his shoulder.

“And he actually comes charging in, doesn’t decelerate at any point, comes haring into Jack Vale and spins him around.

“We will put a still on it and say his leg is straight and all that nonsense.

“He has got to the ball first, I think you have to check up when you see the Motherwell player has made contact with the ball.

“But you see the ref’s reaction.

“They take no time whatsoever to stop and think, maybe communicate with the assistants just to see if they are seeing the right thing.

“And when he brandishes the red card we all know VAR is not going to turn it over.

“I can only tell you my gut feeling, and people will see it different ways, my first reaction was just to start laughing.

“I couldn’t believe it was given as a red card. Neither can the players.

“I spoke to some of the Aberdeen officials, people who have been around the game a long time, and there is a smirk on their face almost that they got a big decision in their favour.”

Motherwell’s Dan Casey (15) has his heads in his hands after Referee Craig Napier shows Motherwell’s Jack Vale (28) a red card.

Aberdeen boss on the red card

In the post=match conference Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven said he had not yet watched footage of the red card incident.

Leven said: “I haven’t seen it. Motherwell were complaining but I haven’t seen it back.”

 

