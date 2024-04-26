WATCH: Stand Three – Three Aberdeen FC fans on Jimmy Thelin, summer squad shaping and Premiership post-split

Stand Three, our Aberdeen FC fans’ round-table, is back with three supporters discussing three Dons talking points – this time its incoming manager Jimmy Thelin, summer squad shaping and when the Reds will secure Premiership safety.

Jay Moir, Nathan Brown and Daniel Wilkes joined Ryan Cryle, joint-sports editor of The Press and Journal and Evening Express, at The Foundry in Aberdeen for the latest panel.

What is Stand Three?

Stand Three (a play on Aberdeen FC’s ‘stand free’ motto) is our new Dons round-table web show, where we will give three fans the chance to air their views on three big Aberdeen FC talking points each month.

Interested in taking part in the next episode? Get in touch at ryan.cryle@pressandjournal.co.uk