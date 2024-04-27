Bojan Miovski would be in frame for Scotland’s player of the year if Aberdeen were in top six – Dante Polvara

Goal-hero Bojan Miovski would be in the mix to be Scotland’s player of the year if Aberdeen hadn’t struggled in the league, believes Dante Polvara.

North Macedonian international Miovski has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season.

Despite the striker’s prolific scoring return, Aberdeen will finish the campaign in the Premiership bottom six.

Dutch giants Feyenoord have reportedly been alerted to that red-hot form and are considering a potential summer swoop.

The 24-year-old made a clean sweep at the club’s own awards ceremony this week in landing player of the year and players’ player of the year.

Midfielder Polvara reckons Miovski would also be in the running to be named Scotland’s player of the year if the Dons hadn’t flopped in the league.

Polvara, 23, said: “If we had been doing better then I imagine Bojan would have been a candidate.

“If we were top six then that would have helped.

“It is harder to say that when the team hasn’t done so well.

“There are so many good players, but on any given day Bojan could quite easily be the best player in the country

“He has a lot of quality and we have seen it every day for the last two years.

“He is a great guy with massive potential and I’m sure he will go on to have a great career.

“I know he has had a lot of recognition, but it is good to see him get our player of the year and the players’ award.”

‘Whoever is scouting him will have done their homework’

Miovski is also being tracked by clubs in Germany, Spain, Italy and England.

Premiership leaders Celtic have also monitored the striker, who is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £535,000 in summer 2022, Miovski recently indicated he is in no rush to exit Pittodrie.

American Polvara reckons any team scouting the striker will know Miovski brings a lot more than goals.

Polvara said: “I am sure Bojan will go to somewhere eventually in Europe – he will probably take it a leap at a time.

“If he is given the right time and opportunity, then I imagine he will prove he deserves to be where he gets to.

“Whoever is scouting him will have done their homework, not just watching his highlights, but his all-round play.

“They know what he will bring to the team and to the changing room.

“And when he does move, I can see him doing really well.”

Miovski’s drive to silence critics

Miovski will lead the attack later today as the Dons begin their post-split bottom six fixtures with a home clash against Motherwell.

The striker netted 18 goals in his debut season at Pittodrie, but Polvara was surprised he still had critics.

Polvara reckons the 24-goal salvo this term will have silenced any doubters.

He also revealed Miovski was hit by the exit of close friend Ylber Ramadani, who transferred to Italian club Lecce for £1.2millon last summer.

Polvara said: “Bojan moved away from home and had problems last year, but everybody has taken good care of him.

“It was probably tough for Bojan when Ylber left, but he has got some new friends.

“I think a lot of the time last season he was playing while being quite heavily fatigued and is just pleased he has been able to shut up all his critics.

“He is doing what he does best – scoring plenty of goals and helping the team.”

There can be no Hampden hangover

Polvara started the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic last weekend and played a key role in the Hampden thriller.

The Dons suffered agony at the national stadium when losing 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out, having drawn 3-3 after extra-time.

Polvara admits it was a tough bus journey home after that semi-final pain.

However, he warns there can be no Hampden hangover when Aberdeen host Motherwell today.

He said: “We lost and it hit us on the bus home.

“We don’t want to be that team that celebrate almost beating someone. It is the wrong attitude to have.

“Motherwell is another massive game.

“It is a challenge because you come off such a big fixture (semi-final) and put so much into it. Everyone is still thinking about it, fans are still talking about it.

“However, you have to completely put it behind you.

“Now, we have to find a way to recreate the energy, fight and quality we put into the game (against Celtic).”