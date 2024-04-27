Bojan Miovski would be in frame for Scotland’s player of the year if Aberdeen were in top six – Dante Polvara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski would be in frame for Scotland’s player of the year if Aberdeen were in top six – Dante Polvara

Dutch giants Feyenoord are reportedly tracking Miovski, and Polvara can see why.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

Goal-hero Bojan Miovski would be in the mix to be Scotland’s player of the year if Aberdeen hadn’t struggled in the league, believes Dante Polvara.

North Macedonian international Miovski has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season.

Despite the striker’s prolific scoring return, Aberdeen will finish the campaign in the Premiership bottom six.

Dutch giants Feyenoord have reportedly been alerted to that red-hot form and are considering a potential summer swoop.

The 24-year-old made a clean sweep at the club’s own awards ceremony this week in landing player of the year and players’ player of the year.

Midfielder Polvara reckons Miovski would also be in the running to be named Scotland’s player of the year if the Dons hadn’t flopped in the league.

Aberdeen player of the year Bojan Miovski and AFC Women player of the year Bayley Hutchison. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen player of the year Bojan Miovski and AFC Women player of the year Bayley Hutchison. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Polvara, 23, said: “If we had been doing better then I imagine Bojan would have been a candidate.

“If we were top six then that would have helped.

“It is harder to say that when the team hasn’t done so well.

“There are so many good players, but on any given day Bojan could quite easily be the best player in the country

“He has a lot of quality and we have seen it every day for the last two years.

“He is a great guy with massive potential and I’m sure he will go on to have a great career.

“I know he has had a lot of recognition, but it is good to see him get our player of the year and the players’ award.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

‘Whoever is scouting him will have done their homework’

Miovski is also being tracked by clubs in Germany, Spain, Italy and England.

Premiership leaders Celtic have also monitored the striker, who is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £535,000 in summer 2022, Miovski recently indicated he is in no rush to exit Pittodrie.

American Polvara reckons any team scouting the striker will know Miovski brings a lot more than goals.

Polvara said: “I am sure Bojan will go to somewhere eventually in Europe – he will probably take it a leap at a time.

“If he is given the right time and opportunity, then I imagine he will prove he deserves to be where he gets to.

“Whoever is scouting him will have done their homework, not just watching his highlights, but his all-round play.

“They know what he will bring to the team and to the changing room.

“And when he does move, I can see him doing really well.”

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is challenged by Aberdeen's Dante Polvara (right) during the Scottish Cup semi-final match at Hampden. Image: PA.
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is challenged by Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara (right) during the Scottish Cup semi-final match at Hampden. Image: PA.

Miovski’s drive to silence critics

Miovski will lead the attack later today as the Dons begin their post-split bottom six fixtures with a home clash against Motherwell.

The striker netted 18 goals in his debut season at Pittodrie, but Polvara was surprised he still had critics.

Polvara reckons the 24-goal salvo this term will have silenced any doubters.

He also revealed Miovski was hit by the exit of close friend Ylber Ramadani, who transferred to Italian club Lecce for £1.2millon last summer.

Polvara said: “Bojan moved away from home and had problems last year, but everybody has taken good care of him.

“It was probably tough for Bojan when Ylber left, but he has got some new friends.

“I think a lot of the time last season he was playing while being quite heavily fatigued and is just pleased he has been able to shut up all his critics.

“He is doing what he does best – scoring plenty of goals and helping the team.”

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani (right) in action for Lecce, as he closes down Antonio Sanabria of Torino. Image: Shutterstock.

There can be no Hampden hangover

Polvara started the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic last weekend and played a key role in the Hampden thriller.

The Dons suffered agony at the national stadium when losing 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out, having drawn 3-3 after extra-time.

Polvara admits it was a tough bus journey home after that semi-final pain.

However, he warns there can be no Hampden hangover when Aberdeen host Motherwell today.

He said: “We lost and it hit us on the bus home.

“We don’t want to be that team that celebrate almost beating someone. It is the wrong attitude to have.

“Motherwell is another massive game.

“It is a challenge because you come off such a big fixture (semi-final) and put so much into it. Everyone is still thinking about it, fans are still talking about it.

“However, you have to completely put it behind you.

“Now, we have to find a way to recreate the energy, fight and quality we put into the game (against Celtic).”

