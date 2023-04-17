Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’

In-form centre-back Scales accepts parent club Celtic 'are in control' of his future as he is set to return to Parkead at the end of the season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales admits his future is “out of my hands” with his loan deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Scales is set to return to parent club Celtic in the summer and accepts the Premiership leaders are in control of where he will be next season.

It is understood Aberdeen are keen to secure Scales on a permanent long-term contract.

Aberdeen attempted to sign Scales on a permanent contact last summer, but Celtic were not willing to sell the defender.

A season-long loan deal was the only way the Reds could get the left-sided centre-back to Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old is contracted to Celtic until summer 2025, having signed for £500,000 from Shamrock Rovers in 2021.

Scales has been at the heart of Aberdeen’s defensive revival of late, with five clean sheets in the last six games – all wins.

Aberdeen will bid for a seventh straight victory when hosting second-placed Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

On his future, Scales said: “I am only looking towards the end of the season.

“I will need to report back to Celtic and see what the story is from there.

“They are in control of all that.

“It is out of my hands.”

On-loan Aberdeen centre-back wins a header in the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Recent clean sheet run a ‘team effort’

Scales made eight starts for Celtic last season with a further five appearances off the bench.

This season the defender has started 33 games for the Dons with one further appearance as a substitute.

He will be unavailable to face parent club Celtic in the Premiership top-six post-split fixture due to the terms of his loan agreement.

Aberdeen’s defensive three of Scales, Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald have delivered clean sheets during the Reds’ revival in form.

But all three centre-backs will not be at Pittodrie next season, as things stand.

Secured late in the January transfer window, Pollock is on loan from English Championship Watford until the end of the season.

MacDonald signed on transfer deadline day on a short-term deal which expires at the conclusion of the campaign.

Scales insists the new defensive solidity is down to the entire team, not just the back three.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald, Matthew Pollok and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS

He said: “It doesn’t just come from the back line.

“It comes from further up the pitch with the amount the midfielders who are running to close people down and prevent us from having to defend deeper.

“The two front men as well (Duk and Bojan Miovski) – they press high and the midfielders cover all over the place. The distances (Graeme) Shinnie and (Ylber) Ramadani cover is amazing.

“It is a whole team effort, it doesn’t just come from the back three, keeper and wing-backs.”

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales goes in for a header against Ross County’s Jordan White. Image: Shutterstock

Confidence high for Rangers clash

The in-form Dons are now five points clear in third spot in the Premiership following a run of six consecutive victories.

Next up for the Reds is Sunday’s home clash with Rangers.

Aberdeen have suffered late heartache against the Ibrox club in their previous two head-to-heads.

In December, the Dons were leading 2-1 at Pittodrie before a late capitulation saw them concede twice in injury time to lose 3-2.

The Dons also took Rangers to extra-time in the League Cup semi-final, but were edged out 2-1, at Hampden in January.

Scales said: “We have shown we can do well against Rangers.

“I think we can get a result this time.

“They are obviously a top side and are clear in second.

“It is a big ask, but the run we are on gives us confidence that we can get points off them.

“The confidence is just sky-high and that is the difference at the moment.

Duk scores for Aberdeen against Ross County, Image: SNS

“We started so well then had a big drop off after the World Cup break.

“We had a few tough fixtures in a row, plus we were unlucky and also poor at times.

“It has completely turned around again and this is now the best run of form that we’ve had all season – we are where we want to be.”

The impact of ‘brilliant’ striker Duk

Aberdeen’s defenders are in form with only one goal conceded in the six-game winning run.

However, the attack are also delivering, particularly red-hot striker Duk.

Cape Verde international Duk netted the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Ross County to take his tally for the season to 18.

The 23-year-old, signed from Benfica last summer, has scored six goals in the previous five Premiership games.

Scales said: “He can’t stop scoring – it is brilliant.

“Duk works so hard and is modest. He is a great guy who can finish.

Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS

“Duk and Bojan (Miovski) work brilliantly together.

“We are scoring goals and keeping clean sheets, which is a great combination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
Eva Thomson in action for Aberdeen against Hamilton Accies. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson eager to stake claim after goal-scoring impact with first…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Resilience when the going gets tough key to Aberdeen revival, says boss Barry Robson
Sean Mahonl from Viva Italia Group at Pittodrie. Image: Tony Macaroni and Mozza Aberdeen / Muckle Media.
Aberdeen Italian restaurants offer loyal Dons fans exclusive discount
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen appeal captain Graeme Shinnie's Ross County red card
Aberdeen director Willie Garner sitting at the seat he used to occupy in the Pittodrie home dressing room during his playing career. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
AberDNA Junior scheme hits 10,000-member mark – with Willie Garner joining Aberdeen-daft youngsters on…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock
Paul Third: Beating Rangers can be statement win for Aberdeen - and Barry Robson
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Mattie Pollock vows Aberdeen 'will be aggressive and have a go' against Rangers
Aberdeen skipper Loren Campbell celebrates with goal scorer Bayley Hutchison. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey hails 'huge' win as Aberdeen Women beat Hamilton Accies 2-1 to move…

Most Read

1
Bon Accord Centre has been sold in multi-million pound deal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
3
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
4
Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which could be turned into takeaway.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
5
Liver transplant patient and former teacher, Audrey Cameron of Ellon.
Ellon grandmother Audrey Cameron dies awaiting second liver transplant
6
To go with story by Alex Watson. Iain Maciver column Picture shows; Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis. Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Supplied by Bill McKelvie/Shutterstock Date; Unknown Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis, Scotland.
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
7
Road Policing Unit officers and Safety Camera Enforcement staff on patrol in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland Highlands & Islands.
Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days
8
Davy Duncan says marrying his partner Helen Smith after a year in hospital was a "dream come true". Image: Iain Ferguson
Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid…
9
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie's Kyle Macleod celebrates with Fans CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle's Highland League bid on…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle's form after return of key players is no coincidence
Stock image police
Police called after 11-year-old boy found with knife at Fraserburgh primary school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]