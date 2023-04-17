Resilience when the going gets tough key to Aberdeen revival, says boss Barry Robson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes a renewed resilience has been at the heart of the Reds’ resurgence.

The in-form Dons secured a sixth successive victory when overcoming Ross County 1-0 in Dingwall on Friday.

Aberdeen’s longest Premiership winning streak since 2015 has propelled Robson’s side from the bottom six to third in the table.

Robson says Aberdeen have delivered some “brilliant performances” during their surge up the Premiership.

However, he accepts the Dons have also failed to hit the heights in some games – and had to dig deep and scrap for three points.

He reckons their resilience and fight when the going gets tough has been fundamental to reigniting the Dons’ season.

With a top-six Premiership finish confirmed, Aberdeen’s focus switches to securing a return to European football.

Robson said: “We have managed to build a bit of resilience in the group.

“You need to get that before you can become a proper football team.

“Recently we have certainly done that.

“We have put some brilliant performances in during this run.

“However, we have also put in some performances that weren’t great. But we still had that resilient side with the willingness to fight, that determination and drive.

“That is needed, because you are not going to play well all the time.”

‘We showed a real togetherness’

Aberdeen needed that resilience late on against Ross County when reduced to 10 men following the injury-time dismissal of Graeme Shinnie.

Captain Shinnie was dismissed for a challenge on Jack Baldwin following a VAR review.

In the aftermath of the win, Robson said his captain should not have been sent off.

Aberdeen have submitted an appeal against Shinnie’s red card.

Robson said: “Was it our best free-flowing football against Ross County? No.

“However, it was a performance where we showed a real togetherness and mentality.

“It is just as important to have that side of the game.

“Ross County worked hard and put us under a lot of pressure, so I am just glad we came out with a win.”

Aberdeen in control of third place

The Reds were in the bottom six when Robson was given the interim manager’s role following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28th.

Robson inherited a crisis-hit side who had crashed to the worst result in the club’s 120-year history when losing 1-0 to sixth tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

Heavy away losses at Hearts (5-0) and Hibs (6-0) came either side of that cup shocker.

Aberdeen also trailed Hearts, who then occupied third spot, by 10 points when Robson took over from Goodwin.

With a remarkable improvement in form, the Dons now occupy third spot – and are five points clear of Hearts.

The Pittodrie board recently confirmed Robson would be manager until at least the end of the season.

Next up for the Reds is a home clash against second-placed Rangers on Sunday.

A third-placed Premiership finish will be rewarded with a spot in the Europa League play-offs, should Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

Reaching the Europa League group stages brings a prize payment of £3.2m.

Lose out in the play-offs and the third-placed club drops straight into the Conference League group stages.

That brings a payment of £2.7m and guaranteed European football until the final group game on December 14.

‘The players all want to fight for each other’

Robson insists the entire club are unified in the bid to finish the campaign successfully.

He said: “You can see everyone wants to be part of it.

“Everyone wants to work together and go in the right direction.

“Staff, players – everyone is included in that.

“The players all want to fight for each other and work for each other.”