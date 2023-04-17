Aberdeen appeal captain Graeme Shinnie’s Ross County red card

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have submitted an appeal against captain Graeme Shinnie’s red card in Friday’s 1-0 win at Ross County.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jack Baldwin during injury time in Dingwall.

Referee Euan Anderson dismissed Shinnie following a VAR review where he studied the pitch side monitor and the player is due to miss Sunday’s home game against Rangers as a result of his red card.

Dons boss Barry Robson watched footage of the incident immediately after full-time and believes the red card was harsh on his skipper, who was making his 200th appearance for the club.

The Dons have released a statement confirming they have appealed the decision.

It read: “The club this morning confirms it has appealed the red card shown to Graeme Shinnie during Friday’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County.

“A further update will be provided once we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal.”

