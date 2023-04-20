Inverness operations cancelled as Raigmore Hospital ‘very busy’ with emergency admissions

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Highland has said it hopes pressures on Raigmore Hospital will “ease soon”, as it urges non-urgent patients to contact NHS24.

The authority’s medical director Dr Boyd Peters said he was “sorry” but directed people away from visiting the hospital if they were not suffering from a life threatening condition.

He said a “higher number” of trauma cases were putting pressure on the hospital, while few people than normal were able to be discharged.

A spokeswoman for NHS Highland said: “Pressure at Raigmore Hospital remains high with significant numbers of patients having been admitted over the past few days and very few able to be discharged.

“We have seen a higher number of trauma cases coming into the hospital putting further strain on an already pressurised system.”

“Support from across all areas of the organisation is being used and all available escalation is in place.”

Lots of people needing Raigmore services

Dr Boyd Peters, medical director for NHS Highland, said: “We are currently very busy, with lots of people needing our services.

“Our operational planning and the extra efforts of our staff in all our hospitals and community services has ensured that we have been able to respond to these pressures.

He continued: “Unfortunately a number of planned operations have had to be cancelled to allow for emergency admissions.

“I am very sorry that this has been necessary and I’d to thank patients and their families for their understanding and cooperation at this very difficult time. I sincerely hope we will see these pressures ease soon.”

He asked that people who need medical care to use the most appropriate services.

He continued: “If you need urgent care that is not life-threatening, call NHS24 on 111. NHS 24 will direct you to the most appropriate care, which might be a minor injuries unit, phone or virtual appointment, pharmacy or A&E.”