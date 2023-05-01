Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will ‘work tirelessly’ to match Dons’ ambitions after signing two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has vowed to “work tirelessly to match the ambitions of the club” to land European group stage football – and more – after signing a two-year deal.

The Dons have tied Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew down long-term, with the coaching team overseeing eight victories from their 10 matches in charge so far.

Under the duo, the Reds are currently on a run of seven straight Premiership victories – the latest a 2-0 Pittodrie win over fierce rivals Rangers two weekends ago.

They are also on a streak of five consecutive clean sheets.

Having looked down and out in the European fight when former manager Jim Goodwin was sacked in January, with Robson and Agnew taking over a side in disarray, Aberdeen are once again frontrunners for a potentially lucrative, potentially European group stage action-securing third-place finish – leading fourth-placed Hearts by five points ahead of the post-split fixtures getting under way this weekend.

Robson, who becomes the 24th permanent Aberdeen manager since the club’s founding in 1903, said: “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to manage this fantastic football club.

“I would like to thank the chairman and the wider board for putting their trust in me and together with Steve and my staff we will work tirelessly to match the ambitions of the club.

“Since being asked to take the team in February the response from the players has been immense, and likewise the supporters have been brilliant and got right behind the team. They have played their part in our recent wins.

“We still have five tough matches remaining this season, but we’re all more determined than ever to deliver European football again for the supporters and, longer term, meet the expectations of this great club.”

Cormack: Robson has pulled club together

Initially appointed on an interim basis, it had already been confirmed Robson and Agnew would be in charge until the end of the current campaign.

However, after the success against Rangers, following a March where Robson was named Premiership Manager of the Month, calls to secure the coaching team for next season and beyond had reached fever pitch.

Announcing the new deals, Dons chairman Dave Cormack said he thinks former midfielder Robson, assisted by experienced lieutenant Agnew, has pulled Aberdeen together during his three months at the helm.

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox, who was recruited to serve as both a first-team coach, and link to the Reds’ youth academy and the senior squad, is also expected to sign on long-term in the coming days.

Cormack said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Barry as men’s first team manager.

“Barry has not only delivered excellent results on the pitch over the last couple of months, he’s also been instrumental in implementing a holistic approach at Cormack Park, whereby youth academy and first team coaches and staff are working closely together on a club-wide approach to player development, delivering a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team, and maintaining and developing the player pathway to first team football.

“He immediately recognised the need to surround himself with experience to help him in his growth and we are pleased that Steve Agnew has agreed to become permanent assistant manager.

“Barry’s focus now, whilst clearly pushing to secure European football for the club, will be on the recruitment process for next season.”

‘Goal is to finish strongly and plan for next season’ – Agnew

Robson, 44, was the Aberdeen under-18s coach when he agreed to take charge of the first team.

He personally recruited his former Middlesbrough coach Agnew, 57, the vastly-experienced Englishman and long-time right-hand man of Steve Bruce, to serve as his number two at Pittodrie – and it has proved to be a great link-up in the dugout.

Agnew, who among other things has helped first-time boss Robson transform what had been a porous Dons defence, said: “I’m delighted to join Barry as part of the coaching team at this great club.

“I have really enjoyed my time here so far. It is a fantastic club with amazing supporters at its core. They have got behind us home and away and the support has contributed to our run of form.

“Our goal now is to finish this season strong and continue to plan for 2023/24.”

The coaching team have already secured wideman Jonny Hayes, and centre-back Angus MacDonald – who has helped the Dons land their five straight clean sheets – to new deals in the last couple of weeks.