Obituaries Family's tribute to former Fraserburgh and New Deer landlady, 99-year-old Gina Gove The retired Woodend nurse also operated an Aberdeen B&B and was a founding member of cancer charity CLAN. By Lindsay Bruce May 1 2023, 10.30am Mother-of-three Gina Gove whose hard work and passion for life continued into her 100th year.
