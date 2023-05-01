Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald backs Dons to finish the job in race for Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald backs Dons to finish the job in race for Europe

Defender targeting third-place finish after extending Pittodrie stay

By Paul Third
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald. Image: Shutterstock

Angus MacDonald has backed Aberdeen to finish the job of securing a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons are five points clear with five games remaining and the defender, who signed a new two-year deal to stay at Pittodrie on Friday, is confident his side can hold off the challenge of Hearts to secure third spot.

He said: “Since coming in the door I don’t think I’ve looked and thought ‘oh, a nice easy one this weekend.’

“Every one of them has been a big game.

“But we’ve got ourselves in a position now where we’re five points clear, we’ve got a couple of good games at home and a couple of big games away.

“But I back the boys to really stick in and get the results we need.”

Fans have a part to play

Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

MacDonald believes the Red Army have a huge role to play in the post-split matches.

The defender hailed the atmosphere in the 2-0 win against Rangers in the Dons’ last outing as the best he has experienced in his career.

He insists the same backing is needed in the remaining matches.

MacDonald said: “That was probably the best atmosphere I’ve played in.

“They got right behind the team, especially when the first goal went in. It gave us a real lift and there was real belief we’d go on to take the three points.

“It’s a clichéd thing to say ‘the fans lift the players’ but you saw it on Sunday.

“You’re tired, you’ve played 80 minutes of football against a very good team and sometimes all it needs is that extra support to get us over the line.

“Fans will turn out in their numbers and hopefully we can put on good performances for them but ultimately it’s about getting the three points to keep us where we are.”

MacDonald takes pride in clean sheet record

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales. Image: SNS

MacDonald has made a huge impression in helping shore up a porous defence since his arrival at the end of January, transforming the backline into one of the meanest in the top flight.

The Dons have won seven matches in a row and not conceded a goal in open play in more than 10 hours 30 minutes with MacDonald and team-mates Liam Scales and Mattie Pollock forming a formidable three-man backline.

The 30-year-old former Swindon Town captain is proud of the defensive record and revelling in the challenge of maintaining it.

He said: “It’s been an enjoyable spell since I came through the door.

“The results before that were not the best, the club wasn’t sitting in the table where it wanted to sit but it has been a massive turnaround.

“The lads have dug deep, trained hard and well, and it has shown on the pitch.

“This is one of the best runs I’ve had in my career.

“I don’t remember a spell or a time where I’ve kept clean sheets, won seven games in a row and been fighting for what we’re fighting for in European football.

“You normally look at the top two putting long runs of games unbeaten and clean sheets so it’s a massive credit to the team for doing so well recently.

“There are three defenders back there dying to keep clean sheets and people on the bench dying to keep clean sheets too.

“You’ve got strikers wanting to defend, midfielders getting tight to people, Kelle behind us.

“It’s all over the pitch and there is a massive desire to win games of football and get the club back to where it deserves to be.”

