Doctor Seaweed to roll out exports of Hebridean ‘superfood’ range

A marine biologist trading as Doctor Seaweed is growing exports of his Hebridean seaweed products after discussions with major retailers in Europe and North America.

Already selling to customers in Italy, Craig Rose is ramping up his business overseas.

Doctor Seaweed is behind a range of supplements derived from “natural, sustainably harvested” seaweed sourced on Lewis.

In the UK, the products are on sale through Boots, QVC and Holland & Barrett.

International rollout

Mr Rose – who runs the business from north-east England – is now looking to roll out sales to Germany, Scandinavia and the US.

He said: “I’ve always had a passion for healthy and ethically sourced ingredients like seaweed and it’s great to see more and more people reaping the benefits of this superfood.

“The global trend of supplements and wellness is showing no signs of slowing down, and the prospect of expanding further into Europe and across the pond is really exciting.”

The seaweed entrepreneur added: “Finance is a critical component of our expansion plan, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without the initial support and guidance we received through the Start Up Loans programme and Virgin StartUp.”

Mr Rose founded the company – official name Seaweed & Co – in 2015 after securing £25,000 funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans scheme and Virgin StartUp.

Celebrity tie-up

The business started off as an ingredient supplier to food and nutrition manufacturers,

It produced seaweed ingredients under its PureSea brand.

In 2019 Mr Rose teamed up with childhood friend Ricky Wilson, lead singer with indie band the Kaiser Chiefs and a former judge on TV talent show The Voice, to launch a range of seaweed-infused oils under the name Doctor Seaweed’s Weed & Wonderful.

The supplements come in six varieties, each claiming to provide specific health benefits.

One of them boasts of having “libido lift” properties.

According to Doctor Seaweed, the particular species of seaweed used is renowned globally for its high nutritional value and purity.

And the clear waters of the Western Isles provide “optimum conditions” for it to grow.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK network, Scotland, at the British Business Bank, said: “The Start Up Loans programme was designed to support entrepreneurs like Craig with access to funding through alternative avenues, helping smaller businesses with a low environmental impact to thrive.

“Our mission is to drive sustainable growth and prosperity across the UK, and to enable the transition to a net-zero economy, by improving access to finance for purpose-driven businesses such as Doctor Seaweed.”

Virgin StartUp managing director Andy Fishburn said: “It’s been a real pleasure to support Craig on his start-up journey as Doctor Seaweed has gone from strength-to-strength.

“From using his initial loan to invest in technology that processed the seaweed ingredients, through to securing sales with some of the biggest food manufacturers in the UK, it’s great to see a sustainable British business perform so well and be ready to expand globally.

“We’d love to see Craig join Virgin StartUp’s community of mentors in the future and share his learnings with new founders who are just getting up and running.”