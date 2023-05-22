Doctor Seaweed to roll out exports of Hebridean ‘superfood’ range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doctor Seaweed to roll out exports of Hebridean ‘superfood’ range

Health supplements made of seaweed from Lewis are heading across the Atlantic.

By Keith Findlay
Craig Rose, founder and chief executive, Doctor Seaweed.
Craig Rose, founder and chief executive, Doctor Seaweed. Image: Frame

A marine biologist trading as Doctor Seaweed is growing exports of his Hebridean seaweed products after discussions with major retailers in Europe and North America.

Already selling to customers in Italy, Craig Rose is ramping up his business overseas.

Doctor Seaweed is behind a range of supplements derived from “natural, sustainably harvested” seaweed sourced on Lewis.

In the UK, the products are on sale through Boots, QVC and Holland & Barrett.

International rollout

Mr Rose – who runs the business from north-east England – is now looking to roll out sales to Germany, Scandinavia and the US.

He said: “I’ve always had a passion for healthy and ethically sourced ingredients like seaweed and it’s great to see more and more people reaping the benefits of this superfood.

“The global trend of supplements and wellness is showing no signs of slowing down, and the prospect of expanding further into Europe and across the pond is really exciting.”

It’s great to see more and more people reaping the benefits of this superfood.”

Craig Rose, Doctor Seaweed

The seaweed entrepreneur added: “Finance is a critical component of our expansion plan, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without the initial support and guidance we received through the Start Up Loans programme and Virgin StartUp.”

Mr Rose founded the company – official name Seaweed & Co – in 2015 after securing £25,000 funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans scheme and Virgin StartUp.

Celebrity tie-up

The business started off as an ingredient supplier to food and nutrition manufacturers,

It produced seaweed ingredients under its PureSea brand.

In 2019 Mr Rose teamed up with childhood friend Ricky Wilson, lead singer with indie band the Kaiser Chiefs and a former judge on TV talent show The Voice, to launch a range of seaweed-infused oils under the name Doctor Seaweed’s Weed & Wonderful.

The supplements come in six varieties, each claiming to provide specific health benefits.

One of them boasts of having “libido lift” properties.

Doctor Seaweed's Weed & Wonderful range
Doctor Seaweed’s Weed & Wonderful range. Image: Frame

According to Doctor Seaweed, the particular species of seaweed used is renowned globally for its high nutritional value and purity.

And the clear waters of the Western Isles provide “optimum conditions” for it to grow.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK network, Scotland, at the British Business Bank, said: “The Start Up Loans programme was designed to support entrepreneurs like Craig with access to funding through alternative avenues, helping smaller businesses with a low environmental impact to thrive.

“Our mission is to drive sustainable growth and prosperity across the UK, and to enable the transition to a net-zero economy, by improving access to finance for purpose-driven businesses such as Doctor Seaweed.”

Ricky Wilson,, of the Kaiser Chiefs, performs in Montrose. Image: Paul Smith

Virgin StartUp managing director Andy Fishburn said: “It’s been a real pleasure to support Craig on his start-up journey as Doctor Seaweed has gone from strength-to-strength.

“From using his initial loan to invest in technology that processed the seaweed ingredients, through to securing sales with some of the biggest food manufacturers in the UK, it’s great to see a sustainable British business perform so well and be ready to expand globally.

“We’d love to see Craig join Virgin StartUp’s community of mentors in the future and share his learnings with new founders who are just getting up and running.”

