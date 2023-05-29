Southampton confirm they’ve secured Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Southampton confirm they’ve secured Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray

The 47-year-old transfer guru will leave Aberdeen on July 1.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Aberdeen will lose their head of recruitment. Image: SNS.

Darren Mowbray will leave his Aberdeen head of recruitment role for Southampton, it has been confirmed.

Saints, who have been relegated from the English Premier League, announced the capture of Mowbray on their website, with the 47-year-old set to perform the same role as St Mary’s as he currently does at Pittodrie.

A Southampton statement said the transfer guru “will join the club later this summer, with Mowbray serving his notice at Aberdeen until 1st July.”

The Press and Journal previously exclusively revealed Aberdeen chiefs expected to lose Mowbray – who joined the club in September 2021 and was credited with unearthing 36-goal strike duo Bojan Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes last summer.

The hunt for Mowbray’s replacement is already under way.

Although new boss Barry Robson’s summer rebuild is about to get going in earnest, and the Aberdeen squad will likely need bolstered for the demands of European group stage football next term, the club’s hierarchy are not concerned by the timing of their head of recruitment’s exit.

The Pittodrie football department are understood to have already identified most of their transfer targets for the upcoming transfer window, with Mowbray and others laying out a plan of action over the past few months.

Mowbray, who is the brother of veteran English manager Tony Mowbray, was secured almost two years ago as a replacement for transfer chief Russ Richardson, who left following long-time boss Derek McInnes’ sacking – although Mowbray only started work after the summer 2021 window had closed.

As a result, the head of recruitment only had one transfer window (January 2022) to work with Stephen Glass before he was axed, and two (summer 2022 and most of January this year) with Jim Goodwin before he suffered the same fate amid a nose-dive in form at the start of 2023.

While Duk and Miovski, as well as the likes of Kelle Roos, Ylber Ramadani, Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool loan), Mattie Pollock (Watford loan) and Angus MacDonald, were influential signings for Aberdeen over what was an up-down-then-up-again campaign, and have provided further evidence of the club’s willingness to cast their transfer net wide in search of talent, several other signings have made much less of an impression.

