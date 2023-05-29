Business Video: Minke whale spotted visiting Scottish offshore wind turbine Marine mammal takes a close look at new North Sea infrastructure By Hamish Penman May 29 2023, 6.46pm Share Video: Minke whale spotted visiting Scottish offshore wind turbine Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5783989/video-minke-whale-spotted-visiting-scottish-offshore-wind-turbine/ Copy Link 0 comment The minke whale paying a visit to the Seagreen wind farm off Scotland. Image: Gareth Rodgers ?SSE [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
