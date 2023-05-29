Aberdeen face competition from England for Leighton Clarkson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the English clubs battling Aberdeen for midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s signature have been revealed.

The Dons have an agreement in place with Liverpool to bring the midfielder back to Pittodrie, and hope to secure Clarkson on a permanent deal after a successful campaign on loan.

Agreement of personal terms with the player are the last remaining hurdle for Aberdeen, but Clarkson is considering his options.

Reading, who have been relegated from the English Championship, are reportedly keen on 21-year-old Clarkson, while other clubs in the English Championship have also been tracking the playmaker’s progress at Pittodrie.

Dons boss Barry Robson is eager to bring Clarkson back to Pittodrie to help lead the club’s return to European football.

But Clarkson wants to take his time to consider his options as he faces up to the prospect of leaving Anfield permanently.

Victory for Celtic over Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday will ensure the Dons have guaranteed involvement in the group stages of Europe next season.