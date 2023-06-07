Barry Robson urges Aberdeen to ‘switch off mentally and physically’ before preparation for Euro adventure starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen to ‘switch off mentally and physically’ before preparation for Euro adventure starts

Aberdeen manager wants his squad to take two weeks to recharge physically and mentally after a tough season before beginning preparations for a campaign on two fronts

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has told his squad to switch off mentally and physically for two weeks to recharge and return ready to fight on two fronts.

The Dons will have at least eight European matches next season having secured group stage qualification.

Whether that group stage action is in the Europa League or Conference League will be decided in August.

Aberdeen play in the Europa League play-offs on August 24 and 31.

If they win that two-legged tie the Dons will secure a place in the Europa League groups until mid-December.

Should Aberdeen lose that play-off they drop straight into the Conference League groups stage.

That also comes with a guaranteed four months of European action.

The Pittodrie board have confirmed they will back Robson’s bid to build a squad strong enough to compete both in Europe and domestically.

And Robson wants his squad to return to Pittodrie for pre-season recharged and ready to hit the ground running.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against St Mirren in  win that secured European qualification. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Robson said: “They all need to switch off mentally and physically.

“Try to get a breather to get the body and mind right for next season.

“Players need to work all year and there is more football now than there has ever been.

“And it is also important that they get a mental break as well as there is that expectation for players to be better than they have ever been.

“It is really difficult to get that done right.

“They all need a break.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson roars on his side from the sidelines. Image: SNS

Robson remains busy building squad

While the players get some well-earned downtime after finishing third in the Premiership there will be little respite for manager Robson.

The Dons boss is working on building a squad capable of competing for success in the group stages of Europe and domestically.

Robson hopes to have the majority of his signings secured before the squad return for pre-season training in late June.

He has already made his first move in the transfer window by signing former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal.

Robson has also targeted Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes.

The 22-year-old’s contract with the Dutch top flight club expires this summer.

Jay Idzes in action for Go Ahead Eagles against SCHeerenveen at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen tried to sign Idzes during the January window, but a pre-contract move stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager.

The defender did not want to commit to the Dons until there was clarity over who the next manager would be.

There is now clarity over the managerial position as Robson penned a two-year contract to lead Aberdeen until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

Premiership rivals Hibs are also keen on landing Idzes this summer.

Aberdeen have also been linked with Carlisle United centre-back Morgan Feeney.

Former Everton defender Feeney, 24, will be a free agent this summer.

Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney (5) celebrates scoring against Crewe Alexandra. Image: Shutterstock

The Dons are also reportedly considering a potential loan move for Manchester United defender Will Fish.

Centre-back Fish, 20, spent last season on loan at Hibs and the Easter Road club are keen to take him back on loan for the upcoming campaign.

Aberdeen have also made moves to secure loan stars Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Liam Scales (Celtic) on permanent deals.

Manchester United defender Will Fish in action for Hibs during a loan spell. Image-SNS

Aberdeen summer training routines

After two weeks of completely switching off the Dons will begin fitness programmes to build up for the return to pre-season training.

Robson and his squad will then jet out to Portugal for an intensive week long training camp.

On their return from Portugal the Dons have away friendlies against Highland League clubs Turriff United (Wednesday, July 12) and Fraserburgh (Saturday, July 15.)

They then face English League One Charlton Athletic away (Saturday, July 29).

Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Photo Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Robson said: “They will get a break for 10-14 days and then they will start back on programmes which will be sent out to them.

“That gives us a small base to train at the intensity we want to train quite quickly.

“That also helps prevent injury.

“We need to get the balance right.”

