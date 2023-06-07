Barry Robson urges Aberdeen to ‘switch off mentally and physically’ before preparation for Euro adventure starts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has told his squad to switch off mentally and physically for two weeks to recharge and return ready to fight on two fronts.

The Dons will have at least eight European matches next season having secured group stage qualification.

Whether that group stage action is in the Europa League or Conference League will be decided in August.

Aberdeen play in the Europa League play-offs on August 24 and 31.

If they win that two-legged tie the Dons will secure a place in the Europa League groups until mid-December.

Should Aberdeen lose that play-off they drop straight into the Conference League groups stage.

That also comes with a guaranteed four months of European action.

The Pittodrie board have confirmed they will back Robson’s bid to build a squad strong enough to compete both in Europe and domestically.

And Robson wants his squad to return to Pittodrie for pre-season recharged and ready to hit the ground running.

Robson said: “They all need to switch off mentally and physically.

“Try to get a breather to get the body and mind right for next season.

“Players need to work all year and there is more football now than there has ever been.

“And it is also important that they get a mental break as well as there is that expectation for players to be better than they have ever been.

“It is really difficult to get that done right.

“They all need a break.”

Robson remains busy building squad

While the players get some well-earned downtime after finishing third in the Premiership there will be little respite for manager Robson.

The Dons boss is working on building a squad capable of competing for success in the group stages of Europe and domestically.

Robson hopes to have the majority of his signings secured before the squad return for pre-season training in late June.

He has already made his first move in the transfer window by signing former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal.

Robson has also targeted Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes.

The 22-year-old’s contract with the Dutch top flight club expires this summer.

Aberdeen tried to sign Idzes during the January window, but a pre-contract move stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager.

The defender did not want to commit to the Dons until there was clarity over who the next manager would be.

There is now clarity over the managerial position as Robson penned a two-year contract to lead Aberdeen until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

Premiership rivals Hibs are also keen on landing Idzes this summer.

Aberdeen have also been linked with Carlisle United centre-back Morgan Feeney.

Former Everton defender Feeney, 24, will be a free agent this summer.

The Dons are also reportedly considering a potential loan move for Manchester United defender Will Fish.

Centre-back Fish, 20, spent last season on loan at Hibs and the Easter Road club are keen to take him back on loan for the upcoming campaign.

Aberdeen have also made moves to secure loan stars Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Liam Scales (Celtic) on permanent deals.

Aberdeen summer training routines

After two weeks of completely switching off the Dons will begin fitness programmes to build up for the return to pre-season training.

Robson and his squad will then jet out to Portugal for an intensive week long training camp.

On their return from Portugal the Dons have away friendlies against Highland League clubs Turriff United (Wednesday, July 12) and Fraserburgh (Saturday, July 15.)

They then face English League One Charlton Athletic away (Saturday, July 29).

Robson said: “They will get a break for 10-14 days and then they will start back on programmes which will be sent out to them.

“That gives us a small base to train at the intensity we want to train quite quickly.

“That also helps prevent injury.

“We need to get the balance right.”