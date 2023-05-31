Aberdeen announce pre-season fixtures and summer training camp in Portugal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have announced three pre-season fixtures and a trip to Portugal in July.

The Dons will begin their preparations for the new campaign with a week-long training camp in Portugal before returning to Scotland to face two Highland League clubs.

Barry Robson’s side travel to Turriff United on Wednesday, July 12 before providing the opposition for Ryan Cowie in the defender’s testimonial match at Fraserburgh on Saturday, July 15.

Further fixtures will be announced but the Dons have confirmed their final pre-season game will be in London against EFL League One side Charlton Athletic.

The Dons will make the trip to The Valley on Saturday, July 29 for the game against Dean Holden’s side.

Charlton excited to welcome Dons to The Valley

Addicks boss Holden is looking forward to facing the Dons this summer.

The Charlton manager said: “I’m really pleased that our final game of pre-season will be a good test for us at The Valley against an Aberdeen side who will be preparing for a European campaign as well as another challenging domestic season.

“Whenever I think of Aberdeen, I think of the success Sir Alex Ferguson had there.

“They are a huge club with a big history, so it will be a special occasion and importantly a good way to get us ready for the season ahead.”

Addicks chief executive Peter Storrie said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Aberdeen to The Valley in July.

“They have had a fantastic season and should prove an excellent challenge for us in our final game before the start of the 2023/24 season.”

Confirmed Aberdeen pre-season matches:

Wednesday, July 12: Turriff United (7.45pm).

Saturday, July 15: Fraserburgh (3pm).

Saturday, July 29: Charlton Athletic (1pm).