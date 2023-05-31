Aberdeen announce pre-season fixtures and summer training camp in Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen announce pre-season fixtures and summer training camp in Portugal

Barry Robson's side to face Highland League opposition followed by trip to London as part of the Dons' preparations for the new season.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen have announced three pre-season fixtures and a trip to Portugal in July.

The Dons will begin their preparations for the new campaign with a week-long training camp in Portugal before returning to Scotland to face two Highland League clubs.

Barry Robson’s side travel to Turriff United on Wednesday, July 12 before providing the opposition for Ryan Cowie in the defender’s testimonial match at Fraserburgh on Saturday, July 15.

Further fixtures will be announced but the Dons have confirmed their final pre-season game will be in London against EFL League One side Charlton Athletic.

The Dons will make the trip to The Valley on Saturday, July 29 for the game against Dean Holden’s side.

Charlton excited to welcome Dons to The Valley

Addicks boss Holden is looking forward to facing the Dons this summer.

The Charlton manager said: “I’m really pleased that our final game of pre-season will be a good test for us at The Valley against an Aberdeen side who will be preparing for a European campaign as well as another challenging domestic season.

“Whenever I think of Aberdeen, I think of the success Sir Alex Ferguson had there.

“They are a huge club with a big history, so it will be a special occasion and importantly a good way to get us ready for the season ahead.”

Addicks chief executive Peter Storrie said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Aberdeen to The Valley in July.

“They have had a fantastic season and should prove an excellent challenge for us in our final game before the start of the 2023/24 season.”

Confirmed Aberdeen pre-season matches:

Wednesday, July 12: Turriff United (7.45pm).

Saturday, July 15: Fraserburgh (3pm).

Saturday, July 29: Charlton Athletic (1pm).

