Shinty: Jordan Murchison gives Skye fitness boost ahead of MacTavish Cup final

The islanders are gearing up for their first MacTavish Cup final since 1990.

By Alasdair Bruce
Skye's Jordan Murchison gets away from Lachlan Smith and Ali Mackintosh (both Glenurquhart). Image: Neil Paterson.
Jordan Murchison’s return to full fitness has given Skye Camanachd manager Kenny MacLeod a major boost ahead of this weekend’s cottages.com MacTavish Cup final against Kingussie.

Skye’s last appearance in a MacTavish final was in 1990 when they lost 5-3 to Saturday’s opponents Kingussie after an epic battle.

MacLeod said: “Jordan is a huge player for us but has been troubled by what we’ve thought was a hamstring problem for a few seasons now.

“He recently received physio locally from Lisa Bevan and the treatment has been a huge success. It looks as if it the issue was more to do with the pelvic area and Jordan has been given exercises to do and seems like a new man already.

“Jordan has scored four times in the last two games and his link-up play with the likes of Ruaraidh MacLeod and Ross Gordon against Caberfeidh on Saturday was a joy to watch.”

Skye are hitting form at the right time and MacLeod added: “Saturday’s win over Caberfeidh is the best we’ve played during my time in charge so that has come at a good time.

“With our under-17 side playing Fort William in the MacTavish Juvenile Cup final earlier in the afternoon, Saturday is a huge day for the club.”

No room for complacency

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick had mixed emotions following Saturday’s late fightback to earn a point following his side’s 2-2 draw at Newtonmore.

“I was delighted to get the point and pleased with the way we ended the game but, with the exception of maybe Robert Mabon, our overall performance just wasn’t good enough,” he said.

“We got out of jail, and I told the players that I want fully committed training sessions and total focus as we prepare for the final this week. Nothing less will do.

“Skye had a terrific result against Caberfeidh and given how we played on Saturday, there is no room for complacency.”

This is a first final as manager for Borthwick, who has coached at every level at Kingussie from the youths to the reserves and now the first team, but he is no stranger to MacTavish Cup success having collected no fewer than a dozen winner’s medals for the Kings between 1995 and 2011.

“Being on the touchline during the final on Saturday is certainly going to be a different experience to playing but I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

The cottages.com MacTavish Cup final between Kingussie and Skye Camanachd at the Bught Park, Inverness on Saturday throws up at 4.05pm and Martin MacLean is the match referee.

Earlier in the day, the best of youth shinty is on show as Tomnacross primary and Rockfield primary contest the MacKay Cup at 11am while Skye Camanachd under-17 and Fort William under-17 play for the MacTavish Juvenile Cup at 1pm.

 

Skye captain relishing underdogs tag ahead of MacTavish Cup final

